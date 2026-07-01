5 Best Western TV Shows Of The 1960s, Ranked

As popular as the Western is on the big screen, it has always been a television staple. Nowadays, modern TV Western shows like "Yellowstone," "Deadwood," and "Justified" are still commonly found on traditional television and streaming outlets, but back in the genre's heyday, audiences were blessed with a bevy of iconic TV horse operas that continue to make waves even now. Although the genre erupted on the airwaves in the '50s, the 1960s were home to some of the best TV Westerns imaginable — one of which even starred Clint Eastwood.

With both black-and-white and color offerings, the Big Three networks (NBC, ABC, and CBS) each boasted several Western programs for viewers still pining for the days of the Old West. A century after the American Civil War, the myths that made the wild frontier were still going strong, and Hollywood capitalized on that interest by producing more than 100 individual Western shows between 1949 and the rural purge in the early '70s. But it was during the '60s that these programs were at their peak, with Western shows featuring lawmen, drifters, and frontiersmen alike.

If you're in search of the best of these golden age programs, look no further than the five shows on this list. But before we dive in, we'd be remiss not to mention a few runners up, including "The Virginian," "Maverick," "The Rifleman," "Wanted: Dead or Alive," and "Death Valley Days." With that out of the way, here are the five '60s Western TV shows that deserve the highest praise.