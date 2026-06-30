5 Worst Vampire Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Uwe Boll's current and unwelcome return to headlines with the antagonistic thriller "Citizen Vigilante" makes one wish for the days when he was known for punching out critics in the boxing ring and making some of the biggest video game box office bombs, including 2005's "BloodRayne." A hapless fusion of horror and sword-and-sorcery antics, the film stars Kristanna Loken ("Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines") as a vampire-human hybrid seeking revenge against her father (Ben Kingsley, of all people), a vampire with genocidal designs on the human race.

"BloodRayne" is only nominally connected to the Majesco video game series of the same name, and the confusion fans felt about the source material differences is echoed by the surprisingly high-quality cast regarding the movie itself. Kingsley and capable actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Madsen, Billy Zane, Udo Kier, and Geraldine Chaplin (and Meat Loaf!) often appear visibly baffled or bored while on-screen; Loken, for her part, is asked mostly to wield a sword in a leather halter top, and succeeds in doing so.

To his credit, Boll does deliver a lot of violent action and bloodletting, though it's often poorly edited and marred by leaden CGI. "Whatever minute newfound skill Boll exhibits behind the camera — and let me be clear, it's very minute — is predictably offset by his film's staggeringly incompetent writing, staging, special effects, and performances," wrote Nick Schager of Slant.