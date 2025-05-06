The Most Overrated Horror Movies Of The '90s

"Scream." "Army of Darkness." "Jacob's Ladder." The 1990's were a prime time for the release of what have now become classic horror films. From clever deconstructions and invigorating sequels to visually-inspired — if grotesque — phantasmagorias, the decade before the millennium pushed the horror genre to new and gloriously devious heights. Heck, the film "Silence of the Lambs" even became the first horror film to win best picture in 1992! Not only that, but the '90s also introduced new horror mascots which became household names, such as Ghostface, Candyman, and the Tremors.

But despite the films that made the '90s a great decade for horror, there were — like in any decade — a lot of lifeless duds, useless retreads, and utter stinkers as well. Furthermore, there are also films that, for whatever reason, have gotten more kudos than they deserve in the intervening years. Not necessarily terrible horror films per se, but ones that have an out-sized legacy in comparison to their actual relative quality. These are horror movies that might have some memorable scenes, cool creature effects, or fun performances ... but are less than the sum of their parts, or are severely lacking in other areas that nostalgia has somehow made audiences turn a blind eye to. (There are also some outright terrible horror movies that have gotten unearned recognition as well.)

So, in that spirit, we have ranked the most overrated horror films from the 1990s. Do you agree with our list? Read on below to find out!