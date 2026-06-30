The Only Recap You Need Before Ted Lasso Season 4

At many streamers, shows struggle to even get a second season. But at Apple TV, you can do a complete three-season arc ending with what most would read as a beautiful series finale, and you still get picked up for another run — at least, if you're "Ted Lasso."

Three years since AFC Richmond last took to the pitch, the popular football comedy/drama series is returning on August 5, 2026, this time focusing on a new women's team for the fictional club. Season 4 has been pretty highly anticipated due to the series' massive fanbase, but it also has some things to prove after the end of "Ted Lasso" season 3 wrapped things up so cleanly. To help with that effort, the new installment will feature a largely new cast of characters to fill out the Richmond women's squad.

Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley (Juno Temple), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) are among the names returning for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, but a number of previously prominent characters, including Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) have departed (though cameo appearances could still be in the cards). New additions this season include actors Faye Marsay, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

Given the amount of time that's passed since "Ted Lasso" Season 3 wrapped up, many fans may need a refresher on what went down the last time we all visited Nelson Road. Don't worry; we've got you covered with everything you need to remember before "Ted Lasso" Season 4.