Ted Lasso's Romantic Relationships Deserve A Penalty Card

Let's be honest: it's very difficult to come up with reasons not to like the AppleTV+ series "Ted Lasso."

Maybe we could say it's too heartwarming? Maybe it should give another comedy series a chance at the Emmys? Maybe Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent growl is too uncomfortably stirring? Right. "Ted Lasso" excels in pretty much every category, especially in its realistic portrayal of complex yet supportive friendships, and its mainstreaming of men's mental health. Yet it's the show's ability to create believable platonic relationships that makes its one flaw all the more confusing. "Ted Lasso" just can't figure out romantic relationships, and Season 3 continues to prove as much.

From the dreadful ghosts of an employee-boss romance that should have stayed very much dead to the borderline unethical conflict farm going on in America, not even the Kent growl can sell these cringey couplings. Most frustrating of all, though, is how these relationships work in service of predictable television tropes, rather than building fresh, relatable character arcs.