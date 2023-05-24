Ted Lasso Season 3: Nate Never Needed Redemption, He Needed Forgiveness

They always say it's the hope that kills you.

Whether that's hoping Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) would spark the romance the world wanted, or waiting every week to see if Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) would reignite theirs. Some fans, though, had their fingers crossed that one particular soul would struggle in the final season of "Ted Lasso" ... because it turns out that tearing up a piece of paper stuck to a wall felt like a borderline criminal offense.

We're referring to Nate (Nick Mohammed), who has been on the receiving end of some angry fans ever since we saw the back of his silver head on West Ham grounds. However, following Season 3, Episode 10, "International Break," Nate looked to be taking his final steps on what felt like a pretty easy road back to Richmond. Regardless, Twitter rage still burned, with many arguing that he didn't deserve what was coming to him and that karma should come calling as soon as possible.

Following the events of the penultimate episode, it turns out he was never going to redeem himself... but surprisingly, it's okay that he didn't.