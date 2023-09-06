The 15 Best Episodes Of Lucifer

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the main character of the television show "Lucifer," has seen his fair share of adventures on Earth. Loosely based on the character from the comics, "The Sandman," created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, the TV show takes Lucifer to new places — like fighting crime in the City of Angels. While it may seem counterintuitive, Lucifer enjoys helping the LAPD — and one officer in particular, Chloe Decker (Lauren Graham). Throughout "Lucifer," he assists Chloe on cases while dealing with his own long-lived problems, which include his issues with himself, his father (Dennis Haysbert), and his angel twin (Ellis, again).

Lucifer arrived on Fox in 2016, but was canceled after just three seasons. Luckily, Netflix was around to pick it up, and the show managed to stick around for three more seasons there, bringing it to a total of six seasons for the lucky devil. During that time he had plenty of popular episodes, which we've ranked here based on personal preference — with a hefty dose of IMDb.com ratings thrown in to keep things fair. These are the 15 best episodes of Lucifer, ranked from lowest to highest.