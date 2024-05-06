Colin Farrell's Sugar Episode 6 Twist Has Viewers Freaking Out - In The Worst Way

Contains spoilers for "Sugar" Season 1 Episode 6 — "Go Home"

Apple TV+'s new show "Sugar," which stars Colin Farrell as a hardscrabble private investigator, just introduced a truly wild twist in its sixth episode, and fans have a lot of feelings about it.

At first glance, "Sugar" seems like a standard procedural miniseries. As Farrell's titular John Sugar searches for Olivia Siegel (Sydney Chandler), a missing girl and the granddaughter of powerful Hollywood figure Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell), he runs into a myriad of issues, including unexpected stonewalling from Olivia's father Bernie Siegel (Dennis Boutsikaris), her stepbrother David Siegel (Nate Corddry), and Olivia's struggles with addiction. He also ends up striking up a connection with Melanie (Amy Ryan), Olivia's stepmother, who knows more than she's initially willing to let on. There are also some strange things about John, to be sure; he tells a drunken Melanie that he can metabolize alcohol more easily than most and never gets drunk, and he experiences strange neurological symptoms and visions with some regularity. Why? He's an alien.

Yes, that's right — Farrell's character John Sugar is a blue alien who unmasks himself during "Go Home." So how do "Sugar" fans feel about this reveal? Weird, as it turns out!

