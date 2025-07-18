Every Bosch TV Series Ranked (Including Ballard)

Author Michael Connelly had his first big screen adaptation back in 2002, when Clint Eastwood directed and starred in the crime thriller "Blood Work," based on his 1997 novel of the same name. He didn't get another until "The Lincoln Lawyer" nearly a decade later. But it's on television where his books have come fully to life, starting in 2014 when Prime Video premiered "Bosch," a crime drama based on a series of novels centering on the tightly-wound former special forces soldier Harry Bosch, who now serves as a homicide detective in the LAPD.

"Lost" alum Titus Welliver starred in the title role, and as soon as it debuted, he and the series were collecting accolades from critics for its taut suspense and engrossing character drama. Bosch was a new breed of TV detective, a darker, more complicated hero than those on popular prime-time police procedurals. The series was embraced by audiences too, leading to a lengthy run on the streaming service that came to a close in 2021.

But you can't keep a good detective down, and in short order, "Bosch" was followed by a sequel series, "Bosch: Legacy," which proved every bit as good as its predecessor. The world of "Bosch" has continued to expand after that, most recently with the spin-off "Ballard," starring Maggie Q. Whether you've watched the adventures of Harry Bosch or you're just dipping your toes into his world, you might be wondering which one is the best, so let's rank all three shows from great to spectacular.