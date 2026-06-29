5 Fantasy TV Shows Way Better Than Game Of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" remains one of the most important HBO TV shows of all time. It might have even been a strong contender to be the best ever if it wasn't for that divisive final season that turned fandom into a battleground for months. To be honest, it's still very good, but is it the greatest in its genre? Nah, there are way better fantasy TV shows than "Game of Thrones." Heck, there's even an argument to be made that its spin-offs are vastly superior too, though its theme song stands tall as the undisputed G.O.A.T.
As lovers of all things TV, we headed back to our own swordless Iron Throne, aka the dog hair-covered couch, and sat down to watch a lot of fantasy series. We handpicked five shows — which also happen to have positive Rotten Tomatoes scores — that should be considered better than "Game of Thrones." Having said that, even if you disagree that the mentioned programs are superior or not, they're at least worthy of being added to the ever-growing watchlist, especially for fans of the Westeros saga.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Every fantasy viewer wants to fall in love with a story's characters as much as the world. The reason that everybody stays on the "Game of Thrones" trek for so long is that they're invested in what happens to the likes of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister. One series that understands this is "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Debuting on Nickelodeon in 2005, this fantasy show is a smart animation that doesn't dumb down the details or characters for its audience. There's serious end-of-the-world stakes, as the young Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) — the last Airbender — holds the fate of many in his hands, as he needs to master the four elements to stop the Fire Nation's quest for domination. Aang isn't alone, though, as he's joined by Sokka (Jack De Sena), Katara (Mae Whitman), and Toph (Jessie Flower) on his mission, while there's also an intriguing subplot involving the disgraced Zuko (Dante Basco), whose character's growth trajectory is one of the best in the series.
Blending timeless animation with an enthralling and epic story featuring rich characters, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" takes the audience on a journey that runs a gamut of emotions — but never disappoints. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a jaw-dropping 100% critical approval rating and 98% audience score. It isn't just a good series — it's an absolute must-watch before you die. Some might even say "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is the best animated show ever.
His Dark Materials
One of the biggest challenges that "Game of Thrones" ran into was when the source material dried up, especially since George R.R. Martin hadn't completed "The Winds of Winter," which looks like it'll never materialize at this rate anyway. Consequently, the showrunners needed to do their own thing, and that didn't always turn out great. For "His Dark Materials," that wasn't an issue, since the show adapted Philip Pullman's book trilogy and had the entire story mapped out from the start.
Across three seasons, "His Dark Materials" lays out a sprawling story. Set in a world in which humans possess daemons (animal spirit manifestations of their inner selves), the young orphan Lyra Belacqua (played by Dafne Keen) pursues her kidnapped friend. On this dangerous and unexpected journey, Lyra is pulled into a wider conspiracy that connects her past and present, as well as threatens the world as she knows it. The show also stars Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy.
"His Dark Materials" succeeds since it follows the path laid out by the source material and knows its endpoint. There's a lot of worldbuilding, character development, and plot twists that take place in this story, but it all flows easily throughout the seasons because everything is in sync and prepared. From beginning to end, one never feels like the quality dips — in fact, the series only gets better as it progresses. Unsurprisingly, "His Dark Materials" has a deserved 83% and 82% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively.
The Wheel of Time
Here's a harsh truth bomb: Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" deserved better. Canceled after three seasons, the fantasy show never managed to finish on its own terms; instead, it's become one of the greatest what-if stories of the streaming era. It could have gone on longer than "Game of Thrones" and burgeoned into its own juggernaut in the pop culture zeitgeist, but alas, these executives can be merciless sometimes and cut off a series' legs as it picks up its stride.
Regardless of the final sad outcome, let's not forget how good "The Wheel of Time" is. This tale is all about the prophecy of the chosen one — somebody who is the Dragon Reborn. There's a catch, though: either this person will save or end the world; which it is isn't clear. So Moiraine Damodred (portrayed by the impeccable Rosamund Pike) gathers five individuals whom she thinks could be the Dragon Reborn, and the epic adventure kicks off.
While there were some major differences between "The Wheel of Time" show and celebrated books, and the series starts off sluggishly, by its third season, it breathes fire and really comes into its own as a fiery fantasy show. Think of it like a kid who simply needed to grow into their ears. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 88% critical approval rating and 76% audience score; however, it's clear that both critic and fan sentiments improved as the series progressed.
One Piece
When it comes to fantasy, not everything needs to be dreary and feature more deaths than the "John Wick" movies. Sometimes, it's good to have a more lighthearted and jovial show that turns into a comfort watch. That's exactly what "One Piece" is.
Based on the anime and manga, Netflix's "One Piece" series proves that live-action adaptations can work if there's passion and respect for the source material behind it. The story follows upbeat pirate Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), who wants to find Gol D. Roger's fabled One Piece treasure. Of course, Luffy isn't the only pirate on the hunt for the One Piece, but he assembles a trustworthy crew known as the Straw Hats — including Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — who aid him on his quest and quickly become his closest friends, too.
Capturing the colorful and frenetic energy of the anime as well as its spirit of fun and adventure, "One Piece" wears its heart proudly on its sleeve. From the characters to the wild and wonderful places that Luffy and his crew explore, it's all too easy to fall in love with this world and want to revisit it over and over again. After all, there's a reason that Eiichiro Oda's manga series has been going on since 1997. On Rotten Tomatoes, "One Piece" has a remarkable 93% critical approval rating and 95% audience score, cementing itself as a near-universally beloved series.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
This might be a surprising entry here, but let's be real here: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" defies the traditional expectations of someone who has watched "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." While it's set earlier in the "Game of Thrones" timeline, it's on a smaller scale and less blusterous than the other series. It isn't as much about special effects and dazzling fight sequences (though the episode "In the Name of the Mother" demonstrates that this show can deliver on action too) as it is about the heartfelt friendship between Ser Duncan the Tall (played by Peter Claffey), aka Dunk, and Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), aka Egg.
There's a hushed buddy-comedy element to "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," exploring the dynamic between this mismatched pairing and their misadventures. Dunk isn't a stereotypical hero — he isn't as poised or graceful as the Starks or Lannisters, but what he might lack in ability, he more than makes up for in heart. In Egg's case, he isn't enamored with the pomp and circumstance of his heritage, choosing to use his smarts and charm to carve out the life he wants.
Ultimately, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" brings something different and fresh to the universe, while also allowing two incredibly likable leads to shine. As it stands on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of the show has 94% and 79% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively.