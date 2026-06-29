5 Fantasy TV Shows Way Better Than Game Of Thrones

Every fantasy viewer wants to fall in love with a story's characters as much as the world. The reason that everybody stays on the "Game of Thrones" trek for so long is that they're invested in what happens to the likes of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister. One series that understands this is "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Debuting on Nickelodeon in 2005, this fantasy show is a smart animation that doesn't dumb down the details or characters for its audience. There's serious end-of-the-world stakes, as the young Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) — the last Airbender — holds the fate of many in his hands, as he needs to master the four elements to stop the Fire Nation's quest for domination. Aang isn't alone, though, as he's joined by Sokka (Jack De Sena), Katara (Mae Whitman), and Toph (Jessie Flower) on his mission, while there's also an intriguing subplot involving the disgraced Zuko (Dante Basco), whose character's growth trajectory is one of the best in the series.

Blending timeless animation with an enthralling and epic story featuring rich characters, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" takes the audience on a journey that runs a gamut of emotions — but never disappoints. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a jaw-dropping 100% critical approval rating and 98% audience score. It isn't just a good series — it's an absolute must-watch before you die. Some might even say "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is the best animated show ever.