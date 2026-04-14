All 5 John Wick Movies Ranked

"John Wick" is the action franchise that almost never was. The plug was almost pulled just days before filming was scheduled to start in 2013 due to numerous financial problems, and even by August 2014, just two months before the first film was released, it was still going under the generic working title "Scorn," with no distributor attached. Keanu Reeves was box-office poison following the high-profile flop of "47 Ronin" the year before, and producer Basil Iwanyk has said a screening for studios went so badly, he assumed Lionsgate — the only people who showed any interest in releasing it — would dump it straight to DVD.

The rest is history. "John Wick" became a surprise box office hit, rejuvenating Reeves' career while also breaking new ground for the genre courtesy of stuntmen-turned-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, whose elaborately staged fight sequences and bullet battles demanded other filmmakers up their game. The age of "Bourne"-style shaky cam action and frenetic fast-cuts in the middle of fights was officially over, and from there, Stahelski kept raising the bar for onscreen carnage as this unlikely hit became an even unlikelier franchise.

But the question remains: Is the original "John Wick" still the best? Below, we've ranked the five theatrically released films (sorry to the two fans of Peacock spin-off series "The Continental") in the franchise based on their place in our personal action pantheon. In the "John Wick" saga, the movies with the most standout set pieces, creative deaths, and expansive world-building rise to the top. Here are the movies in the series that best meet that potential.