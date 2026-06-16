5 Most Important HBO TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

The premium cable channel HBO just bid farewell to "Euphoria." The show, which started airing in 2019, had tremendous creative ups and downs during its years on the air. However, "Euphoria" was also a kind of provocative program that few other networks (even among premium cable outlets) would take a chance on. That's the legacy HBO has cultivated after decades of original programming, often regarded as giving life to some of the best pieces of television ever produced. Whether it's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Sharp Objects," or "Big Little Lies" (among many others), HBO has redefined what's possible in this storytelling medium.

Given the expansive library of shows HBO now has under its belt, it's worth asking an important question: What are the most important HBO programs in the network's history? What are the productions that defined the HBO aesthetic and its perception by the public? The five most important HBO TV shows (ranked below from least to most important) capture the wide array of artistry and narratives that this network can house. They also reflect a collection of programs that each redefined what kind of projects HBO pursued.

The television industry as a whole owes a lot to these enterprises. These five programs didn't just change everything for HBO as a network; their importance also eternally changed television as an art form for the better.