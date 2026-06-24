The Only Recap You Need Before Silo Season 3

Based on the sci-fi trilogy by Hugh Howey, Apple TV's sci-fi series "Silo" follows the citizens of an underground bunker-like building superficially similar to a grain silo. They're told that the outside world is a deadly place and that the only chance of survival is staying inside. Unsurprisingly, when you put 10,000 people in an underground civilization and enforce strict rules, there will be people questioning their situation. There are other shows similar to "Silo" in this regard, but nothing quite compares.

Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) is the new sheriff of the society, but she's used to living in the lower levels as a member of Mechanical, the group that keeps all the machinery working. However, at the start of Season 2, she's on the surface approaching another silo after Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) and Robert Sims (Common) force her outside. Inside her original silo, chaos is rampant, as her actions have only further stoked the flames of rebellion.

By the end of Season 2, several secrets of the silo have come to light, including just how much control the leaders have. Everyone's in new roles, there have been more deaths, and the silo is in a precarious position that poses a threat to everyone living in it. If you need a recap before Season 3 hits the streamer on July 3, this is what you need to remember about "Silo" Season 2.