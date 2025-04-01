13 Best TV Shows Like Silo

One of the best new sci-fi shows on streaming, "Silo" has taken the genre by storm, heading into its third season in 2024 with a fourth already secured. From the mind of Graham Yost — the creator of "Justified" (arguably the best modern TV Western) — "Silo" is set in a not-too-distant future where a worldwide cataclysm forces the population underground and into the cylindrical confines of a massive subterranean silo.

Within the silo, humanity has separated and restructured under the thumb of a tyrannical ruling class, with Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) and security chief Robert Sims (Common) maintaining order. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, one of the community's best engineers, who helps maintain the generators that power the silo. But when she inadvertently learns a dark truth about the silo, it compels her to reexamine her entire worldview.

A hit with fans and critics, "Silo" is a gritty story about one woman who learns that everything she knows about her world may be wrong. If you've loved "Silo" so far, but can't wait for the next season, check out these 13 shows that capture the same spirit and tone.