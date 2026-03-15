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The Cold War was one of the longest geopolitical conflicts in history, as the United States and the Soviet Union were on the brink of nuclear annihilation throughout most of the 20th century. As the clash between superpowers raged on from the late 1940s into the early '90s, countless films were churned out that explored the threat of nuclear war, the paranoia of secret agents lurking amongst us, and the absurdity of pitting humans against each other for ideological difference. Even in the decades after the Cold War ended, filmmakers have still mined it for story material, with the added benefit of hindsight making the stories deeper and more sorrowful.

Here are the 10 best Cold War movies of all time, ranked. These films encompass everything from thrillers to satires, both movies made during the Cold War and movies released long after it concluded. Many of these titles rank among the best thrillers ever made, and some are more relevant than ever as remnants of the global conflict continue to be felt. What all these films have in common is a sense of impending dread, as the fate of humanity depends on how closely a politician's finger is hovering above the nuclear launch button at any given moment. At the same time, they can offer a temporary reprieve from our everyday horrors by dramatizing imaginary ones, immersing us in a world of intrigue, mystery, and spycraft that's impossible not to enjoy.