10 Best Cold War Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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The Cold War was one of the longest geopolitical conflicts in history, as the United States and the Soviet Union were on the brink of nuclear annihilation throughout most of the 20th century. As the clash between superpowers raged on from the late 1940s into the early '90s, countless films were churned out that explored the threat of nuclear war, the paranoia of secret agents lurking amongst us, and the absurdity of pitting humans against each other for ideological difference. Even in the decades after the Cold War ended, filmmakers have still mined it for story material, with the added benefit of hindsight making the stories deeper and more sorrowful.
Here are the 10 best Cold War movies of all time, ranked. These films encompass everything from thrillers to satires, both movies made during the Cold War and movies released long after it concluded. Many of these titles rank among the best thrillers ever made, and some are more relevant than ever as remnants of the global conflict continue to be felt. What all these films have in common is a sense of impending dread, as the fate of humanity depends on how closely a politician's finger is hovering above the nuclear launch button at any given moment. At the same time, they can offer a temporary reprieve from our everyday horrors by dramatizing imaginary ones, immersing us in a world of intrigue, mystery, and spycraft that's impossible not to enjoy.
10. The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!
Cast: Carl Reiner, Eva Marie Saint, Alan Arkin, Brian Keith, Jonathan Winters, Theodore Bikel
Director: Norman Jewison
Rating: Approved
Runtime: 126 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, MGM+, Tubi, Apple TV
At the height of the Cold War, tensions arise when a Russian submarine hits land off the coast of a small island town in New England. The ship's commander (Theodore Bikel) sends his lieutenant, Yuri Rozanov (Alan Arkin), to find a boat to launch them off the sand embankment before an international incident occurs. Yuri and his crew happen upon vacationing TV writer Walt Whittaker (Carl Reiner) and his family, assuring them they mean no harm. As word spreads throughout town, panic strikes the locals, who think a full-scale Russian invasion is underway.
Released two years after "Dr. Strangelove," "The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!" takes a similarly comedic approach to Cold War paranoia. Yet whereas Stanley Kubrick's 1964 satire was bleak and pessimistic, Norman Jewison's 1966 farce was more gentle and optimistic. As hysteria builds amongst the Americans and the Russians alike, Jewison highlights the absurdity of viewing people from different cultures as foreign enemies. By the end, the film seeks to show that peace is possible despite our differences, a message that was sorely needed at a time when both nations had their fingers hovering above the nuclear weapon's launch button. "The Russians Are Coming!" earned Oscar nominations in best picture, best actor (Arkin), best original screenplay, and best film editing.
9. WarGames
Cast: Matthew Broderick, Dabney Colman, John Wood, Ally Sheedy, Barry Corbin
Director: John Badham
Rating: PG
Runtime: 114 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, Apple TV
David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) is a bright but academically unmotivated high schooler who prefers hacking computers to doing his homework. While trying to play an unreleased video game, David inadvertently hacks into the US Department of Defense central computer system, which utilizes artificial intelligence to simulate various nuclear war scenarios. Thinking he's playing a new computer game, David sets off a potentially catastrophic chain of events. Enlisting the help of his girlfriend (Ally Sheedy), David tries to track down the scientist (John Wood) who invented the software so that they can stop nuclear armageddon. He faces resistance from a government official (Dabney Colman) who believes he's working on behalf of the Soviets.
Released in 1983, "WarGames" was one of several films that envisioned a potential war between America and the Soviet Union as the Cold War was in its waning years. Although it has more in common with John Hughes teen comedies from the 1980s (like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off, also starring Matthew Broderick) than it does action flicks like "Red Dawn," that doesn't make it any less terrifying. In an age when A.I. is becoming increasingly sophisticated, its nightmare scenario about artificial intelligence bringing about WWIII doesn't seem so far-fetched anymore. Directed by John Badham, the film was a critical and commercial success that earned Oscar nominations for its original screenplay, cinematography, and sound.
8. The Lives of Others
Cast: Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, Sebastian Koch, Ulrich Tukur
Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Rating: R
Runtime: 137 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In 1984 East Berlin, loyal Stasi officer Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Mühe) is ordered to spy on German playwright Georg Dreyman (Sebastian Koch), who is suspected of disloyalty to the Communist Party. Wiesler plants bugs in Dreyman's apartment, listening in on his love affair with actress Christa-Maria Sieland (Martina Gedeck). During his operation, Gerd learns that his superior officer (Ulrich Tukur) is hoping to gather information on the playwright because he wants Christa-Maria for himself. Torn between duty to his country and his sympathy towards the couple, Gerd tries to navigate an increasingly dangerous situation.
Unlike Cold War movies that were released while the conflict was ongoing, 2006's "The Lives of Others" benefits from 20/20 wisdom. Directed by German filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, it was released 17 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and represents an attempt to reckon with the damage done to the country by that decades-long division. Adapting the aesthetics of a '70s paranoia thriller, the film is suspenseful and heartbreaking in equal measure, examining the psychological toll inflicted upon even the most loyal soldiers in the East German regime. An Oscar winner for best foreign language film, "The Lives of Others" is a thoughtful and provocative indictment of the various power abuses that were inflicted upon citizens and officers alike during the Cold War.
7. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Cast: Gary Oldman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, John Hurt
Director: Tomas Alfredson
Rating: R
Runtime: 127 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In the 1970s, the Cold War is creating paranoia within British intelligence, aka "The Circus." Convinced there's a mole hidden within the agency, MI6 head "Control" (John Hurt) dispatches an agent (Mark Strong) to uncover the truth, but the mission goes horribly wrong, resulting in the forced retirement of Control and his trusted lieutenant, George Smiley (Gary Oldman in one of his best movie roles). With secrets still getting funneled to the Russians, Undersecretary Oliver Lacon (Simon McBurney) calls Smiley out of retirement to uncover the double agent's identity. As Smiley's investigation goes on, he must reckon with his own past within "The Circus," and the lasting effects it had on his life.
There was no better chronicler of the Cold War than John le Carré, whose spy novels are still being adapted to this day. His most famous book, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," has been adapted twice, first as a 1979 miniseries starring Alec Guinness, and again as a 2011 movie. The film, which earned Oscar nominations for best actor (Oldman), best adapted screenplay, and best score, is a labyrinthine puzzle of intrigue, anxiety, and remorse, expertly assembled by director Tomas Alfredson. It's so dense and complex that it rewards multiple viewings, not least of all because Gary Oldman is so good as the deeply damaged Smiley.
6. Bridge of Spies
Cast: Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Amy Adams, Alan Alda, Scott Shepherd, Sebastian Koch
Director: Steven Spielberg
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 142 minutes
Where to watch: Buy on Amazon
In 1960, American army pilot Francis Gary Powers (Austin Stowell) is shot down while flying his U-2 spy plane over the USSR. Powers is sentenced to 10 years confinement, and his only hope for release is American attorney James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks). Three years earlier, Donovan successfully saved Soviet spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) from the death penalty after he was arrested in New York City. Now, Donovan travels to Berlin to negotiate a prisoner swap, hoping to exchange Abel for Powers. Donovan also tries to secure the release of American graduate student Frederic Pryor (Will Rogers), but the CIA is only interested in Powers. Fighting both the intelligence agency and a severe cold, Donovan works to free both men.
Based on a true story, 2015's "Bridge of Spies" is one of Steven Spielberg's best movies, part courtroom drama, part espionage thriller, and part character study. Tom Hanks — America's dad himself — serves as the moral center in a story of one good man trying to do the right thing despite opposition from his own government. Mark Rylance, who won the Oscar for his supporting performance, brings warmth and humanity to a movie role that is often characterized by scenery-chewing and mustache-twirling. In addition to Rylance, the film earned Oscar nominations in best picture, original screenplay, production design, score, and sound mixing.
5. The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Cast: Richard Burton, Claire Bloom, Oskar Werner, Sam Wanamaker, George Voskovec, Rupert Davies
Director: Martin Ritt
Rating: Approved
Runtime: 112 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Stationed in West Berlin during the Cold War, British MI6 agent Alec Leamas (Richard Burton) is recalled back to London and forced to retire. Losing himself in the bottle, he starts working at a library, where he falls in love with British Communist Party member Nan Perry (Claire Bloom). The East German Intelligence Service eventually try to enlist Leamas to sell secrets in exchange for money, little knowing he's actually playing an elaborate game in order to gain information from them on behalf of British intelligence. Yet Leamus soon realizes he's little more than a pawn on his agency's chessboard, and his own safety — as well as Perry's — is at risk.
Released in 1965, "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" was adapted from a book by John le Carré, whose spy novels examined the paranoia and intrigue of the Cold War better than any other fiction. Directed by Martin Ritt, it's cynical and pitch black, showing the lengths our intelligence agencies will go to under the guise of protecting our freedoms. Yet as Leamus finds out, the fight for freedom often involves the recision of freedom for individuals deemed expendable. Richard Burton earned an Oscar nomination for his soulful, weary performance, and the film also competed for its art direction.
4. Fail Safe
Cast: Henry Fonda, Dan O'Herlihy, Walter Matthau, Frank Overton, Fritz Wheeler, Edward Binns, Larry Hagman
Director: Sidney Lumet
Rating: Approved
Runtime: 112 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
While attending a nuclear weapons strategy conference, Brigadier General Warren A. "Blackie" Black (Dan O'Herlihy) argues with Dr. Groeteschele (Walter Matthau), who sees no limit to what actions the U.S. should take in its fight against communism. Almost on cue, a system malfunction inadvertently leads to an attack on Moscow, bringing with it the potential for WWIII. As the United States president (Henry Fonda) tries desperately to recall the planes, Colonel Jack Grady (Edward Binns) continues his mission, convinced the Soviets are trying to stop him. Hoping to prevent further destruction, The President suggests an "eye for an eye" approach that would allow the Russian premier to bomb a major American city — an order which, as fate would have it, must be carried out by General Black.
Directed by Sidney Lumet, 1964's "Fail Safe" had the bad luck of opening in the wake of Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove," which lampooned the very nightmare scenario this film portrayed. Yet even Kubrick's pitch-black wit can't dull Lumet's razor-sharp thriller, charting the ticking clock terror that would unfold as a nuclear holocaust approaches. It's hard to imagine movies like "A House of Dynamite" without "Fail Safe," which dramatizes its subject with grounded, documentary-inspired precision. Not even the all-star remake, which aired live on television in 2000, could recapture its raw intensity and power.
3. The Hunt for Red October
Cast: Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, James Earl Jones, Sam Neill
Director: John McTiernan
Rating: PG
Runtime: 135 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+, Kanopy, Apple TV
In 1984, Russian naval Captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) seizes control of the Red October, a Soviet submarine equipped with the ability to become undetectable. As the Red October heads towards American soil, U.S. intelligence believes a nuclear attack is imminent, and prepares a counterattack. CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) believes Ramius is planning to defect to the United States, but the higher-ups remain unconvinced. To stop the army from sinking the sub and potentially kicking off an international incident, Ryan makes his way aboard the Red October so that he can assess Ramius's true motives, which remain frustratingly mysterious.
With his highly successful Jack Ryan novels, Tom Clancy was one of the most popular writers of Cold War action and intrigue, and "The Hunt for Red October" was the first film adapted from one of his books. Released in 1990, it hit theaters mere months after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, a major turning point that eventually led to the Cold War's end. Yet real life events did little to weaken the impact of John McTiernan's edge-of-your-seat thriller, which examines the paranoia and fear that came about when two opposing ideologies got their hands on nuclear weapons. The film won an Oscar for its sound effects editing, competing as well for film editing and sound mixing.
2. The Manchurian Candidate
Cast: Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, Janet Leigh, Angela Lansbury, Henry Silva, James Gregory
Director: John Frankenheimer
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 126 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, MGM+, Tubi, Apple TV
Upon returning home, Korean War veteran Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey) is awarded the Medal of Freedom for saving his platoon while they were held prisoner. Shaw's domineering mother, Eleanor (Angela Lansbury), is married to the rabidly anti-Communist Senator John Iselin (James Gregory), and she hopes to use her son's heroism to further her husband's political career. But one of Shaw's fellow platoon members, Major Bennett Marco (Frank Sinatra), is having strange nightmares about the P.O.W. camp, and becomes convinced they were brainwashed while in captivity. He tries to share these fears with Shaw, who is being used by his mother as a sleeper agent to assassinate the president and allow Senator Iselin's ascent to Oval Office.
One of those political conspiracy movies that will make you even more paranoid than you were before, "The Manchurian Candidate" was released in 1962, one year before the Kennedy assassination would make its plot eerily prescient. Directed by John Frankenheimer, it's the ultimate Cold War thriller, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats as they try to suss out whether or not Marco's worst fears are real or imagined. The film earned Oscar nominations for best supporting actress (Lansbury) and best film editing, and was remade in 2004 with the Korean War swapped out for the second war in Iraq.
1. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Cast: Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens, Tracy Reed
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Rating: PG
Runtime: 94 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Convinced that communists are trying to infiltrate our precious bodily fluids, General Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden) launches a nuclear attack against Russia. As British Group Captain Lionel Mandrake (Peter Sellers) tries to stop Ripper's attack, U.S. President Merkin Muffley (Sellers) assembles his cabinet in the War Room, where General Buck Turgidson (George C. Scott) encourages him to stay the course. Rather than listen to Turgidson, President Muffley tries to negotiate with the Russian premier, even allowing the Soviet ambassador (Peter Bull) to see "the big board." Meanwhile, a B-52 bomber piloted by Major T.J. "King" Kong (Slim Pickens) goes rogue after General Ripper is defeated. With nuclear war now an inevitability, former Nazi scientist Dr. Strangelove (Sellers) suggests a Plan B in which the elites retreat to an underground bunker where they can replenish the population.
When it was released in 1964, "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" seemed like some kind of sick joke. After all, how could you laugh about something as serious as nuclear annihilation? Yet by poking fun at our potential destruction, Stanley Kubrick exposes the absurdity of allowing such a scenario to even be possible. The film earned Oscar nominations for best picture, director, actor (Sellers), and adapted screenplay, and its influence can be felt in every satire that's come in its wake.