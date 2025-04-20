What Is The Safeguard Procedure In Silo? Everything We Know So Far

"Silo," an Apple TV+ drama series based on the trilogy of the same name by Hugh Howey, follows a civilization living in an underground silo. In this dystopian future, it's believed that the surface is toxic due to an apocalyptic event that happened over 100 years before. Not an uncommon premise in the genre by any means. However, unlike other popular shows, the silos in "Silo" are being controlled by something other than the thousands of people who live in them.

The Safeguard Procedure first came up in a letter from Salvador Quinn, the head of IT in Silo 18 140 years ago. At that time, there was a rebellion in the making, something that the individuals behind the silos wouldn't approve of. The coded letter references that "the fate of this silo is determined by another" and that someone within the silo can "kill everyone here in an instant." When Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash), a systems analyst, discovers what the letter says at the bequest of his superior and goes to the tunnel Quinn mentions in the closing lines, a voice called the Algorithm lets him in on what will happen if he tells anyone what he's found.

If you are still confused about what the Safeguard Procedure is, or what it could mean for the future of Silo 18, don't worry. We've put together everything we know so far about the Safeguard Procedure in "Silo."