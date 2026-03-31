Supergirl's Second Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About The DC Movie

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The second "Supergirl" trailer is honing in on the stakes of DC's latest film. Krypto gets poisoned, forcing Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) to sober up and seek an antidote while helping Rutheye (Eve Ridley) get revenge on Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). An action hero seeking vengeance for a slight against a dog? It sounds like DC's answer to "John Wick," but fans online are drawing less favorable comparisons to a different franchise that began in 2014.

X user @EndymionYT shared this common sentiment: "No shade but 'Supergirl' looks....off. This just looks like 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3.5' down to the set design, the music, even the way Supergirl looks with the headphones & everything." As if Supergirl's look didn't give enough Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) vibes, both teasers' use of needle drops are hard to ignore, with the first "Supergirl" trailer using "Call Me" by Blondie while this one has Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted."

It's worth noting that while Gunn is the overseer of the new DC Universe, "Supergirl" is written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. It's unclear how much input Gunn had, but many of his works, from "Guardians" to "The Suicide Squad" to "Peacemaker," tend to follow groups of misfits getting into mayhem and sport a similar comedic style. Supergirl, Rutheye, and Lobo (Jason Momoa) teaming up would make those allegations tough to defend.