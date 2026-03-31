Supergirl's Second Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About The DC Movie
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The second "Supergirl" trailer is honing in on the stakes of DC's latest film. Krypto gets poisoned, forcing Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) to sober up and seek an antidote while helping Rutheye (Eve Ridley) get revenge on Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). An action hero seeking vengeance for a slight against a dog? It sounds like DC's answer to "John Wick," but fans online are drawing less favorable comparisons to a different franchise that began in 2014.
X user @EndymionYT shared this common sentiment: "No shade but 'Supergirl' looks....off. This just looks like 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3.5' down to the set design, the music, even the way Supergirl looks with the headphones & everything." As if Supergirl's look didn't give enough Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) vibes, both teasers' use of needle drops are hard to ignore, with the first "Supergirl" trailer using "Call Me" by Blondie while this one has Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted."
It's worth noting that while Gunn is the overseer of the new DC Universe, "Supergirl" is written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. It's unclear how much input Gunn had, but many of his works, from "Guardians" to "The Suicide Squad" to "Peacemaker," tend to follow groups of misfits getting into mayhem and sport a similar comedic style. Supergirl, Rutheye, and Lobo (Jason Momoa) teaming up would make those allegations tough to defend.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a similar emotional hook
When it comes to similarities between "Supergirl" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," quirky jokes and interstellar settings aren't the only things fans are calling out. X user @CS11__ wrote, "I just seen this storyline with Rocket in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3." It's true that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" sees Rocket (Bradley Cooper) suffer a near-fatal injury and the team journey to learn more about his tragic backstory. In "Supergirl," Krypto is infected with a poison, and Supergirl must similarly venture to save him.
However, this could be a "chicken or the egg" scenario. "Supergirl" is based on the "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" storyline from Tom King and Bilquis Evely, which began in 2021. That story involves Krypto getting poisoned, so "Supergirl" is influenced by that, not "Guardians of the Galaxy." Or maybe it's all coincidental, and multiple creators realized it's easy to drum up sympathy when an animal's life is in jeopardy.
Ultimately, even if "Supergirl" borrows from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, those movies are popular for a reason. As @BrandonDavisBD puts it, "It's looking like John Wick meets Guardians of the Galaxy which are movies I love and it's really just bringing Tom King's excellent comic to life. I'm here for it!" With it looking less likely that "Guardians of the Galaxy 4" will ever happen, maybe it's not so bad to get a fun space adventure elsewhere.