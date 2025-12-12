We're Pretty Sure We Know Exactly How The Supergirl Movie Ends

She burst onto the scene with a riotous cameo in "Superman" that cast her as a blotto party girl. We know how Supergirl's (Milly Alcock) adventure begins, but how will it end? We have a pretty good idea — and if you want to get the lowdown, click our video above for the whole story.

"Superman" sets up Supergirl's own solo movie, but it remains unclear which of her adventures will be adapted for that outing. It's since been explained that the movie is going to be based on the comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," penned by Tom King — a fact long foreshadowed by DC Universe timeline architect James Gunn. Ergo, we know the gist of how the tale should play out.

In the comic book, Supergirl — real name Kara Zor-El — meets fellow orphan Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) in the middle of a celebratory night of birthday tippling at a red sun bar. Ruthye craves vengeance on Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), the pirate who killed her father. Just as Kara remains traumatized over the destruction of her family in the slow death of Krypton's Argo City, a similarly wounded Ruthye wants revenge on Krem and turns to Supergirl for help. Krypto, Kara and Ruthye go on a road trip to find Krem, and the series ends with them deciding whether he should live or die — if Ruthye should give in to her desire for retaliation or go forth without bitterness. Yet the trailer hints that the film will not replicate the comic book beat-for-beat.