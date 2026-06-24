5 Best Sitcoms Nobody Talks About Anymore

Throughout the history of television, sitcoms have drawn a great deal of attention and plenty of viewers. Many of them are celebrated long after they go off the air. Think of series like "Seinfeld," "Friends," "Three's Company," "The Cosby Show," and many others. They all remain a part of popular culture through merch, fan appreciation, syndication, and their unique aspects that permeate the zeitgeist. Things like "Seinfeld's'" so-called "Soup Nazi," or the iconic sweaters of "The Cosby Show" ... if not so much the man wearing them, any more.

While those listed so far are among the most celebrated and remembered sitcoms ever aired, there are plenty more that society seems to have forgotten about. While most sitcoms want to maintain the recognition of something like "Gilligan's Island" or "M*A*S*H," that's not always possible. There are sitcoms that everyone needs to watch, regardless of which generation they belong to, but more and more go forgotten each year.

Some classics are lucky enough to score a revival series, like "Roseanne" and "Frasier," but they're outliers. For the vast majority of sitcoms, they have their time on the small screen, conclude or are cancelled, and that's about it. Some great sitcoms were cancelled too soon, or were popular while they aired, but all our picks have since been buried beneath a pile of what followed. Each one of these five amazing sitcoms was outstanding during its time, but they've all seemingly been lost to television history. Nobody talks about them anymore, so let's change that for a day.