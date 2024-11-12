3rd Rock From The Sun's Alternate Ending Aired Once & Almost Changed Everything

The '90s were a golden age for sitcoms, with shows like "Seinfeld," "Friends," "Home Improvement," and "Frasier" continuing to find success years after their final episodes aired. "3rd Rock from the Sun" is arguably one of the most underrated comedy shows of that era, but it still enjoyed six successful seasons and ended on a definitive note. However, Bonnie and Terry Turner's series almost had a different ending that risked harming its legacy.

"3rd Rock from the Sun" chronicles the Solomons — Dick (John Lithgow), Sally (Kristen Johnston), Harry (French Stewart), and Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) — as they navigate suburban life in Rutherford, Ohio. However, the Solomons aren't like other citizens of the Midwest, as they're secretly aliens from another galaxy who've been sent to Earth on a research mission. It's a true fish-out-of-water story that adds a unique sci-fi twist to traditional sitcom formats.

Despite its wacky premise, "3rd Rock from the Sun" contains plenty of sweet moments, as evidenced by the emotional finale. That said, fans might be interested to learn about the alternative ending that could have been. Let's dig into it.