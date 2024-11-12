3rd Rock From The Sun's Alternate Ending Aired Once & Almost Changed Everything
The '90s were a golden age for sitcoms, with shows like "Seinfeld," "Friends," "Home Improvement," and "Frasier" continuing to find success years after their final episodes aired. "3rd Rock from the Sun" is arguably one of the most underrated comedy shows of that era, but it still enjoyed six successful seasons and ended on a definitive note. However, Bonnie and Terry Turner's series almost had a different ending that risked harming its legacy.
"3rd Rock from the Sun" chronicles the Solomons — Dick (John Lithgow), Sally (Kristen Johnston), Harry (French Stewart), and Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) — as they navigate suburban life in Rutherford, Ohio. However, the Solomons aren't like other citizens of the Midwest, as they're secretly aliens from another galaxy who've been sent to Earth on a research mission. It's a true fish-out-of-water story that adds a unique sci-fi twist to traditional sitcom formats.
Despite its wacky premise, "3rd Rock from the Sun" contains plenty of sweet moments, as evidenced by the emotional finale. That said, fans might be interested to learn about the alternative ending that could have been. Let's dig into it.
3rd Rock from the Sun's original finale ending, explained
Every TV show ends eventually, and "3rd Rock from the Sun" had the luxury of doing so on its own terms. The two-part finale, "The Thing That Wouldn't Die," sees the Solomons get summoned back to their home planet, as their earthly mission is complete. As such, they throw a party and invite their human friends so they can have one last hurrah before heading home. Elvis Costello even shows up to perform a musical number.
Elsewhere, after revealing his true nature, Dick Solomon convinces his girlfriend, Mary Albright (Jane Curtin), to leave with them and continue their romance beyond the stars. Mary initially agrees, but gets cold feet after realizing that she'd have to give up everything to start a new life on a mysterious planet.
The episode ends with Dick erasing Mary's memories before he leaves, but the love she feels for him still exists somewhere. However, there's an alternate ending which sees the couple stay together, albeit in a problematic sense.
How 3rd Rock's Alternate Ending Would Have Changed The Finale
"3rd Rock from the Sun" ends with Mary deciding that she can't leave Earth to start over on an alien planet. Naturally, Dick is upset at having to say goodbye to his love interest, but their final exchanges are sweet, all things considered. This gives the finale some mushy, tender moments that tug at the old heartstrings — but they could have been ruined if the creators opted to roll with the other ending they had in mind.
The alternate ending follows the same basic premise, with Dick wiping Mary's memory and getting onto his spaceship. In this version, however, he returns and abducts his amnesia-stricken ex, ultimately ruining the wholesome qualities of their goodbye. Kidnapping is always a terrible idea, but doing it to someone who's just experienced an enforced memory loss is especially troubling.
The alternate finale probably wouldn't have aged well, so it's for the best that the show's creators opted for the emotional ending instead. That said, it might not be the true conclusion to "3rd Rock from the Sun," as sitcom revivals are all of the rage these days.
What happened to the 3rd Rock from the Sun cast after the series finale?
The "3rd Rock from the Sun" cast members are still working today. John Lithgow remains an acclaimed Hollywood figure whose roles on "Dexter" and "The Crown" were applauded by fans and critics alike. These projects are prime examples of his versatility, as "Dexter" saw him play a serial killer while "The Crown" cast him as Winston Churchill. Fans can also find him on "The Old Man," FX's thriller series starring fellow acting veteran Jeff Bridges.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has also found success on the screen in the wake of "3rd Rock from the Sun." From hit rom-coms like "500 Days of Summer" to teaming up with Christopher Nolan for "Inception" and "The Dark Knight Rises," he's established himself as a bona fide movie star. He's also a favorite of director Rian Johnson, with roles in "Brick," "Looper," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and the Knives Out movies.
Kristen Johnston has also starred in a range of projects since "3rd Rock from the Sun," though her comedy credits are arguably her most popular outings. The actor had prominent roles on "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The Exes," and she's set to star in an untitled Chuck Lorre sitcom for Netflix. French Stewart has worked with Lorre as well, playing Chief Rudy on the sitcom "Mom."
Could 3rd Rock From The Sun get a sequel or reboot?
Bonnie and Terry Turner are open to reviving "3rd Rock from the Sun" after "That '90s Show." For years, the creators were against the idea of making a sequel to "That '70s Show," but Netflix finally convinced them to, and the rest is history. Furthermore, their newfound willingness to reboot old franchises gave them some ideas for a "3rd Rock from the Sun" revival.
The Turners revealed that the idea of more "3rd Rock from the Sun" came up while they were visiting John Lithgow in London. This led to Terry Turner suggesting that the show's aliens could visit England in a future installment, but the project isn't in development at the time of this writing.
Netflix renewed "That '90s Show" for a 2nd season, so resurrecting "3rd Rock from the Sun" might not be at the top of the creators' list of things to do right now. Still, at least they aren't opposed to it, so never say never.