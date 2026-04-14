10 Sitcoms Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

What makes an iconic sitcom? After all, situational comedies don't draw you in with big twists or epic action set pieces week after week. Instead, people want to come back to these shows for the relatable characters going through humorous situations. There may be small arcs, like a will-they-won't-they romance, but sitcoms typically need to revert to the status quo. Despite that, these are the sitcoms that changed the game.

There are many right answers when it comes to determining the best sitcoms of all time, but that's different than figuring out the most essential ones. These are the comedies that any avid TV viewer should have in their back pocket. These are the shows that influenced a generation of sitcoms that followed.

You need to watch all of these sitcoms at least once to have a thorough understanding of the genre's history. You may recognize plenty of tropes, but it's important to recognize that, more often than not, these are the series that created those tropes to begin with. If you've seen these sitcoms, you've more or less seen them all.