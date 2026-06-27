All 5 Seasons Of Yellowstone, Ranked

"Yellowstone" was popular enough to score five seasons on Paramount Network, but not all of those seasons are equal. After all, there's a whole 10 episodes a year in which the Duttons live, laugh, murder and try to upend each other in the family power rankings. Some of those outings will be great and some of them will be horrible, it's just math.

When a show loses its lead actor, however, there's bound to be trouble, and trouble is just what befalls John Dutton (Kevin Costner) when he runs for governor of California. In between there are births, deaths, new faces, and old ones. The rhythms of life keep playing out, and sometimes there are violent intervals of ugliness that make the entire situation more worthwhile.

But that's jumping the gun. In between the bookends of the beginning and the end, there are plenty of stories to be told and plenty of seasons to be judged. Ranked via a combination of audience opinion and critical insight, as well as authorial opinion, here are all five seasons of "Yellowstone," ranked.