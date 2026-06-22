If there's one thing TV executives like doing, it's replicating success, which is why spin-offs have been so popular. It's understandable why they are so prevalent; after all, if audiences love a show, it's reasonable to assume they'll give a similar one a look — especially if they have a character, brand name, or premise that's similar enough. Yet the best spin-offs are able to exist on their own, separately from their predecessors, distinguishing themselves as great TV shows in their own right.

Here are the 10 best TV spin-offs ever made, ranked. In assembling this list, we looked at shows that were more than just spin-offs of popular television programs. Ultimately, we wanted to showcase those that have cemented their greatness on their own, separate from the ones that led to their creation. In some rare cases, the spin-offs exceeded the originals in terms of popularity and creativity, while others prove to be worthy successors to those very good shows.

The shows ranked here range from comedy to drama to animation, representing the best of the best when it comes to TV spin-offs. Many of these picks are placed on lists of the greatest TV shows of all time, often right alongside the one that inspired it. Each of these titles are just as rewatchable and bingeable as TV gets, and are paired well with the show that came before it. So if you haven't watched some of these, prepare yourself for hours upon hours of good TV.