The 15 Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes, Ranked

This article contains discussions of addiction, domestic abuse, mental health, sexual assault, and suicide.

When you consider that "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has been on the air since 1999, it's not surprising that it's spanned hundreds of episodes. (To put that in context, the series, which is easily the most successful spin-off of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" and has even surpassed that show's longevity, is older than some members of Gen Z.) Led by Mariska Hargitay's empathetic and passionate detective Olivia Benson since the very beginning, the series investigates sex crimes in New York City, and whether the crime in question is based on a real-life situation or fabricated from whole cloth, it's gripping, disturbing, and fascinating to see it play out on TV. So which episodes are the best of the best?

First things first: please check any and all trigger warnings for pretty much any episodes of "Special Victims Unit," but especially the 15 episodes listed here. They may be some of the best-ever installments of the long-running NBC series, but they also contain some genuinely disturbing storylines. Still, for our money, they're some of the best episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ever made.