Daveigh Chase, The Ring Star And Celebrated Disney Voice Actor, Dead At 35

Daveigh Chase, an actor known for "Lilo & Stitch" and "The Ring," is dead at the age of 35 — according to a confirmed report in TMZ.

Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ that "Daveigh died Tuesday from meningitis and an infection in her blood, which caused her to have septic issues and led to her body shutting down." The outlet also learned that Chase was previously admitted to the hospital after suffering from malnutrition.

Throughout her short but illustrious career, Chase appeared on-screen in projects like "Donnie Darko" (as Samantha Darko, the sister of Jake Gyllenhaal's titular Donnie) and hit TV shows like the medical drama "ER." Arguably, though, Chase is most famous for playing Samara Morgan in "The Ring," the ghostly little girl at the center of the movie's narrative — try and forget her crawling out of that television during one of the film's crucial moments — and for voicing both Lilo Pelekai in "Lilo & Stitch" and Chihiro in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece "Spirited Away."