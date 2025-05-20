Lilo & Stitch Review: A Worthy Family Movie, But The Original Remains Unmatched

Another month, another Disney live-action remake — and this one is among the most recent ones yet. The animated "Lilo & Stitch" came out in 2002 and has been remade as a live-action movie 23 years later. As a result, the remake seems like it was made for those in Generation Z or younger. Those of us who are older and still have fond memories of seeing the original will find that the live-action version isn't different enough to make it a must-see. That said, there are some key differences. Some I loved, some I was less enthusiastic about; and while these things ultimately don't change the overall story, they may help determine whether you feel it's worth seeing.

But first, if you haven't seen it, the story is a touching tale of a family and the alien that comes into it. Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders, who also did the voice of Stitch — and co-wrote and co-directed the original) was made by the mad scientist Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) to be an indestructible killing machine, and because of that, 626 and his creator are dragged before the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham) to face judgment. But 626 is also very smart, and as a result, he escapes and takes an intergalactic space cruiser to Earth, specifically to the Hawaiian islands. While the Grand Councilwoman would like to take out the whole planet, fortunately Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) is there to inform her that Earth is a wildlife preserve for mosquitoes. So she sends Jumba and Pleakley to go capture 626.

Experiment 626, however, has been taken to an animal shelter because he looks like he may be a dog — or something. That's where Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a 6-year-old girl whose parents have died and whose sister, Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong), is struggling to raise her, finds him. And when he sees Jumba coming for him, 626 willingly goes with the young girl. That's how he and Lilo first come together, and she gives him the name Stitch. Though Stitch is unruly and seems to ruin everything he touches, Lilo has a soft spot for him, and eventually the chaotic alien learns a thing or two about family.