10 Most Disturbing TV Episodes Ever Made, Ranked

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and suicide.

Have you ever watched an episode of television that shook you to your very core? An episode that, perhaps, left lasting images in your brain that you feel like you'll never be able to shake? If this doesn't apply to you, perhaps you might want to check out any one of the episodes on this handy list.

Traumatizing the audience has been a big part of television basically ever since the medium was invented; early horror shows like "The Twilight Zone" helped establish short-form scares and spooks, as perhaps the most famous example. Some of the episodes found here are, yes, scary in some way, shape, or form. As television continued evolving and we hit what's called the "Golden Age" of TV around the turn of the 21st century, shows stayed scary, but they also became psychologically intense and categorically dark.

There's a lot of dark, scary, unsettling, and disturbing installments of television on this list, so buckle up. From an acclaimed Apple TV show about a sinister workplace to one of the best HBO shows of all time, here are the 10 most disturbing television episodes of all time, ranked. This should be fairly obvious, but: major spoilers follow for pretty much all of these shows, largely because the context in which these episodes happen is what makes them so upsetting.