5 Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

There is something about post-apocalyptic storytelling that speaks quite profoundly to human drama. When mankind is stripped to its bare essentials and robbed of all worldly comforts, the results speak for themselves as humanity wrestles with its greatest vices, darkest desires, and most basic survival needs. Be it novels like "The Road," movies like "Mad Max," or television shows like "The Walking Dead," the genre knows how to raise the stakes and keep us on our toes.

As you prepare for the most likely doomsday scenario, there's no better time to revisit some multi-season programs that may just give you an edge on the conflict to come. From zombie apocalypses to nuclear-level threats to highly stylized martial arts-inspired adventures, we've got a little bit of everything for you with this list of some of the best forgotten post-apocalyptic dramas. Don't expect to see "The Last of Us," "Falling Skies," "Fallout," or "The 100" on this list — these are the deeper cuts.

We've got everything here from network television to streaming programs, standalone shows, and prequels. With a wide variety of different post-apocalyptic horrors to choose from, there's no time like the present to dive right in. Even better, most of these shows are quick two-season binges.