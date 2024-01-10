TV Flops From The 2010s That Are Actually Worth Watching

It's hard to watch your favorite new show soar so high only to end on an anticlimactic (and often unsatisfying) note. Television can be a brutal industry, and there's no denying that for every long-running series like "Young Sheldon," "The Walking Dead," and "Riverdale," there are dozens of other shows that were cut before they could attract a bigger following. Sometimes it's due to poor viewership or critical reviews, and other times, it's because their parent networks just went in different directions.

The television landscape changed drastically throughout the 2010s, too. As streaming services like Netflix began producing new and exclusive content for the very first time, networks fought to keep up with the generally serialized nature of streaming and cable programs, which meant many shows that didn't fit the mold were axed after only a season or two.

For whatever reasons some shows are considered "flops," many of these short-lived televised tales have a lot to offer and are worth diving into head-first. Comedies, crime dramas, musicals, and genre shows aren't going away any time soon, but here are some of the best ones in the 2010s that didn't last nearly as long as they should have. They weren't perfect, but they had potential, and that's why we love them — even if they were TV flops.