TV Flops From The 2010s That Are Actually Worth Watching
It's hard to watch your favorite new show soar so high only to end on an anticlimactic (and often unsatisfying) note. Television can be a brutal industry, and there's no denying that for every long-running series like "Young Sheldon," "The Walking Dead," and "Riverdale," there are dozens of other shows that were cut before they could attract a bigger following. Sometimes it's due to poor viewership or critical reviews, and other times, it's because their parent networks just went in different directions.
The television landscape changed drastically throughout the 2010s, too. As streaming services like Netflix began producing new and exclusive content for the very first time, networks fought to keep up with the generally serialized nature of streaming and cable programs, which meant many shows that didn't fit the mold were axed after only a season or two.
For whatever reasons some shows are considered "flops," many of these short-lived televised tales have a lot to offer and are worth diving into head-first. Comedies, crime dramas, musicals, and genre shows aren't going away any time soon, but here are some of the best ones in the 2010s that didn't last nearly as long as they should have. They weren't perfect, but they had potential, and that's why we love them — even if they were TV flops.
Breaking In (2011-12)
Originally a mid-season replacement piggybacking on "American Idol," the Fox sitcom "Breaking In" takes the usual comedy mold and adds some Christian Slater flair to it. Created by "The Goldbergs" maestro Adam F. Goldberg and "Horrible Bosses" director Seth Gordon, the series centers on a band of employees at a security firm called Contra Security, run by the sporadic "Oz" Osbourne (Slater). The character dynamics in this show lend well to the premise (breaking into their clients' homes or businesses before the bad guys can) as each cast member helpw make Contra Security feel more like a comedy-drama than your standard sitcom office setting.
Unfortunately, after decent premiere ratings, "Breaking In" lost half its audience between the sixth and seventh episodes of the first season, the latter being the finale, which resulted in an initial cancelation by Fox. But fans rejoiced briefly when the network announced that the series would return for a second season, only to be canceled again after airing only five of the season's 13 episodes. The ratings just weren't there, but the show itself was a blast. "Breaking In" is notable due to its positive emphasis on geek culture and its expert use of Michael Rosenbaum, who always steals the show, in the first season.
Alphas (2011-12)
When SyFy rebranded itself in 2009, the cable network added some new shows to its impressive catalog that already included the likes of "Battlestar Galactica" and the "Stargate" franchise. Shows like "Warehouse 13," "Haven," and "Being Human" did well with SyFy, while others only lasted a season or two. "Alphas" is one of the latter. Co-created by "The Incredible Hulk" and "X-Men: The Last Stand" screenwriter Zak Penn and starring David Strathairn, this series redeveloped the superhero concept into something not unlike what NBC did with "Heroes" a few years prior, only with a procedural edge — the super-team works for the CIA and investigates cases involving other Alphas.
In a clever twist on the superpower concept, each of the show's heroes has a downside to their unique abilities. The man with super strength puts too much strain on his heart as a result, the woman who can control people's minds loses her sanity, the Marine with "hyperkinesis" has a tumor growing in his head, etc. If you're sick of unrealistic superheroes, then "Alphas" is for you. Despite being SyFy's most-watched debut in years, ratings continued to drop, and the show was canceled after its second season with a massive cliffhanger that not even "The Big Bang Theory's" Sheldon Cooper could get over. Cliffhanger aside, "Alphas" is a wild ride we wish we could resume.
Damnation (2017-18)
Nowadays, Westerns are all the rage. With Paramount's current "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" taking a look at Depression-era Montana, we'd be remiss not to mention the short-lived Depression Western "Damnation" that briefly roared on Netflix. A co-production between the streaming giant and Universal (with "3:10 to Yuma" director James Mangold as an executive producer), this series was described by its creator Tony Tost to the Fayetteville Flyer as a mix of Clint Eastwood, John Steinbeck, and James Ellroy, and that's right on the money. "It takes some characters you'd normally see in a tough western," Tost said, "plops them in the world of 'Grapes of Wrath,' and places them in the sort of pulpy paranoid narrative you see in Ellroy's novels."
The show stars Killian Scott as a Marxist revolutionary hiding out as a preacher named Seth Davenport opposite "Upgrade" star Logan Marshall-Green as Creeley Turner, who turns out to be Seth's estranged brother and a merciless strikebreaker. Airing on the USA Network in the United States, "Damnation" was a powerful period drama about the labor wars in America that didn't quite do it for USA's demographics, and the show was promptly canceled. Thankfully, "Damnation" is one of those shows that ends on a mostly decent note, but hey, sometimes ambiguous and impromptu endings work best, right? Unfortunately, like many streaming shows that have had the plug pulled on them, the first and only "Damnation" was quietly removed from Netflix.
Dig (2015)
Developed by "Tyrant" co-creator Gideon Raff and "Heroes" creator Tim Kring, "Dig" is an apocalyptic mystery thriller series centered on conflicts in the Middle East that turn into a vast, worldwide conspiracy that has been underway since the birth of Christ. Jason Isaacs stars as FBI Special Agent Peter Connelly, a man trying to solve an American murder in Jerusalem, only to stumble upon something else entirely. The series features an ensemble cast of characters from around the world, including Israel, Norway, and the United States. In fact, "Dig" was the first TV production of its scale to film in the city of Jerusalem.
In many ways, "Dig" was ahead of its time. Even when it first aired on the USA Network, the event series was controversial due to its depiction of the Israel-Palestine conflict. But Isaacs and his co-stars killed it here, and Raff and Kring tackled religious, political, and social issues in a way no one else dared to at the time. "Dig" went from six episodes to 10 in its first season, which was already impressive. Low ratings took a second season off the table, but "Dig" works just as well as a standalone miniseries. "The only reason to do it again would be if someone came up with a magnificent story," Isaacs told Variety following the finale. "But it'll be fine not to do it; I won't feel like we didn't get to finish."
Human Target (2010-11)
Back when networks were still hesitant to tackle explicit superhero shows, they were still open to the idea of comic book adaptations. In 2010, "Human Target" premiered on Fox, bringing the DC Comics character Christopher Chance to live on the small screen with Mark Valley in the title role. The show follows Chance and his team (Chi McBride and Jackie Earle Haley) as they protect their clients from less-than-friendly forces, with Chance integrating himself into their personal lives to become something of a, you guessed it, "human target."
Blending action, suspense, and well-timed comedy together, "Human Target" was unlike many of the other action-based procedurals that audiences were used to, and with shorter 10-episode seasons, the show could afford to do things a bit differently. "Human Target" only improved in its second season by adding "Game of Thrones" star Indira Varma and "Salem" actress Janet Montgomery to the main cast. Despite the positive response the show drew from critics and audiences, Fox saw the show as a mid-season flop and canceled it after Season 2, in the same sweep of cancellations that also claimed the aforementioned heist sitcom "Breaking In."
Krypton (2018-19)
Another DC Comics series that didn't go anywhere was SyFy's "Krypton." By the time TV execs realized there was real money in straight-up superhero content (thanks, "Avengers"), it seemed like there were a million superhero shows out there. "Krypton" too rode the 2010s superhero wave, but what started as a Superman prequel in the same vein as "Smallville" or "Gotham" turned into something far more compelling. Following the grandfather of Superman, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), "Krypton" doubled as a prequel mixed with a time-travel story about saving Superman from his greatest enemies.
Taking inspiration from Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," shows like "Battlestar Galactica," and the original DC Comics, "Krypton" carved a name for itself in the Superman canon and gave us by far the best adaptation of villains like Brainiac (Blake Ritson), Doomsday, and Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan) that we'll ever see on screen. More than that, "Krypton" had incredible long-term potential before it was unceremoniously canceled on a massive cliffhanger. Thankfully, we already know how the Krypton story ends, but that doesn't mean there weren't more stories and characters to explore before the planet's fateful destruction.
Red Band Society (2014-15)
Who would've thought that a show about sick and dying teenagers staying in a hospital would be funny, energetic, and all-around delightful? Well, that's exactly what "Red Band Society" is, and the show was canceled way too soon. Developed by Margaret Nagle and produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television brand, the series had a pretty extensive cast that included Octavia Spencer, Dave Annable, Ciara Bravo, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Griffin Gluck of "American Vandal" fame, and everyone played their parts beautifully. Sadly, Fox axed "Red Band Society" before its first season was even through, airing the rest of the episodes later on.
How the self-titled Red Band Society unites is probably the best part of the show. Sure, hormones get in the way at times, but for the most part these kids stick together, and their doctors and nurses do the same. The way the show ends, with an emphatic rendition of the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the young cast, is a beautiful tribute to a show gone too soon and reflects the camaraderie seen throughout the series. "Red Band Society" is one of the few canceled shows that can be enjoyed just as is — though it had untapped potential, the 13 episodes we got work just as well as a miniseries.
Almost Human (2013-14)
Taking cues from "Blade Runner," "Terminator," and every other sci-fi franchise that deals with the complex relationship between man and machines, "Almost Human" was created by "Fringe" showrunner J.H. Wyman with J.J. Abrams serving as an executive producer. The show, which took place in 2048, follows a detective, John Kennex (Karl Urban), and his new Synthetic partner, Dorian (Michael Ealy), as the two of them patrol the futuristic streets of their city. This cyberpunk series is a cop drama at heart, but one with enough robotic flair to keep sci-fi fans interested too.
"Almost Human" is a pretty familiar take on the sci-fi genre, but it doubles as a unique spin on the standard television procedural formula. Kennex and Dorian were a great pair to watch operate alongside one another week after week, and by what turned out to be the series finale, they finally accepted one another as partners. Sadly, audiences didn't, or at least they weren't given the time to, and "Almost Human" was unplugged after a serious decline in viewership. Too bad, too — this one could've easily gone on a few more years. Instead, it wound up predating other, more popular live-action cyberpunk series, including "Altered Carbon," "12 Monkeys," and "Westworld."
Revolution (2012-14)
After leaving "Supernatural," creator Eric Kripke partnered with J.J. Abrams and Jon Favereu to develop a post-apocalyptic series for NBC titled "Revolution." The show did well ratings-wise at first, though the story was off to a rocky start. By the time "Revolution" — which centered on a world completely void of electricity and technology due to a nanite virus — decided what sort of show it wanted to be, it had already lost a good chunk of its audience. But NBC believed in the show and renewed it for a full sophomore season. It seemed like "Revolution" might last a while, after all.
Nevertheless, "Revolution" struggled to find its footing but featured excellent characters such as Giancarlo Esposito's Maj. Tom Neville, Elizabeth Mitchell's Rachel Matheson, and David Lyons' Bass Monroe, each of which were just as complicated as they were fun to watch on screen. While uneven ratings ultimately killed "Revolution," fan outcry resulted in the show's creators partnering with DC Comics for a four-part finale comic to wrap everything up. At least this one got a genuine ending after a major cliffhanger.
Galavant (2015-16)
After the massive musical success that was "Glee," other networks jumped on the idea of a comedy-drama series surrounded by music. The short-lived "Smash" was an obvious rip-off, but the most imaginative is undoubtedly "Galavant." This marriage of fantasy and comedy, with a musical twist, made "Galavant" something unique to network television. The fact that nothing like this has been attempted again is a shame, but the truth is, it probably wouldn't be as good. Following Joshua Sasse as the titular knight and Timothy Omundson as the petulant King Richard, it doesn't get more outlandish than this.
A strange mix of "Monty Python" and "The Princess Bride," "Galavant" was willing to try everything, and the show itself was better for it. After an eight-episode first season, the show was given 10 episodes for its second. Sadly, that would be it as ABC cut loose the Seven Realms for low ratings (the Sunday night airtime probably didn't help much either). But never fear, "Galavant" fans — this one ended with a genuine happily-ever-after as "Weird" Al Yankovic sang the series out. Though, now that we think of it, another number (and season) would've been nice.
The Exorcist (2016-18)
Movies becoming television shows was a recurring theme in the 2010s. Everything from "Fargo" to "Alien" was being remodeled as a TV show. Some shows, like "Limitless" and "Minority Report," stayed on familiar ground and didn't stray too far from what made their film counterparts iconic. Fox's "The Exorcist" continued the story of the 1973 film into the 21st century. Forgetting about all the other "Exorcist" sequels entirely, the Fox series picks up decades later and follows dual priests Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) as they deal with the return of a dark demon from the franchise's past. This serialized take on "The Exorcist" story takes some serious turns from the original but remains an excellent sequel nevertheless.
Both a supernatural and psychological horror show, "The Exorcist" leans into everything that worked about the original film while adding extra layers of character depth and demonology to the mix. With two 10-episode seasons, the show remains a favorite of many, with some considering it the best sequel to the original "Exorcist" ever made. While the show's ratings slipped during its second season, leading to the show's ultimate cancelation, the critically panned "Exorcist" reboot in 2023 led many fans and critics to reappraise the show.
Continuum (2012-15)
"Continuum" might not be well-known to most viewers out there, but this Canadian sci-fi series is incredible. Centering on a future cop named Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols) who travels from 2077 back to 2012 after a terrorist group known as Liber8 plans to destroy their future, "Continuum" covers everything from the butterfly effect and corporate crime to the development of new technologies and the effects of social media. This time-travel series is one of a kind, and despite airing for four seasons and 42 episodes total, it was never really considered a hit.
Creator Simon Berry had major plans for the thrilling cop drama-turned-hard sci-fi series, but "Continuum" didn't get enough traction in either Canada or America to warrant more. After a fourth and final season was ordered, that was it for the show. "All great stories deserve an end," Nichols revealed following the sour news, via The Hollywood Reporter. "I am excited and grateful to finish 'Continuum' with the riveting conclusion it deserves." While "Continuum" is no doubt the longest-running of all the shows listed here — and certainly one of the best time travel shows you'll ever see – it never quite got the attention it deserved.
The Grinder (2015-16)
Ever wonder why Rob Lowe left "Parks and Recreation" after its sixth season? Well, he went on to star in the legal comedy-drama "The Grinder" on Fox. Playing Dean Sanderson Jr., an actor who for a long time starred in a fictional legal drama called (you guessed it) "The Grinder" as Mitch Grinder, Lowe pushes his dramatic and comedic talents to new heights here alongside Fred Savage, who plays his brother (who happens to be a real lawyer). While Dean's fictional version of "The Grinder" ran for eight seasons, the actual show only ran for one, which is a shame given how great Lowe and Savage are here together.
Having been compared favorably to shows like "Arrested Development" and "Better Off Ted," "The Grinder" was a show that had a lot of potential and had little trouble earning itself a full 22-episode order. But when it came down to it, the court that is the network decided that Lowe's new series didn't have the viewership to continue. So "The Grinder," which had received excellent critical and audience reviews, was no more, and Lowe was kicked to the TV star curb for a few years before "9-1-1: Lone Star." If only the real show "The Grinder" could've made it to eight seasons, too.
Marco Polo (2014-16)
Based on the historical figure of the same name, "Marco Polo" seemed like an instant success in the period drama world for Netflix. The streaming giant had only a few original series by the time "Marco Polo" debuted — but "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" proved to be critical, award, and audience hits. So the original historical drama, which the streamer brought from its original home at Starz, made perfect sense as a way to capture the "Game of Thrones" crowd. Starring Lorenzo Richelmy as the titular hero and Benedict Wong as Kublai Khan, the show is rich in character drama, epic battle sequences, and more than enough adventure to get your blood pumping. Wong especially is phenomenal in "Marco Polo," which came before his meteoric rise through his role in "Doctor Strange." The immense scale of the series is nothing short of impressive, either — it was one of the most expensive shows at the time, short of "Game of Thrones."
Unfortunately, the whole thing was a wash for Netflix and The Weinstein Company, who co-produced this two-season epic. Instead of continuing for a third season, they made the joint decision to cancel "Marco Polo" just as things were getting more exciting. But the choice was justified by insiders who claimed that "Marco Polo" was directly responsible for a $200 million loss, which makes sense when you consider that Netflix subscriptions weren't as expensive at the time.