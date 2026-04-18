10 Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

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Man has always been fascinated by what the end of the world as we know it might look like, and how humanity will subsequently rebuild and move forward. Much art has been created that addresses the concept, and it didn't take long for film and television to do the same after their respective inceptions. Though stories about post-apocalyptic worlds are common in movies, there have also been many TV shows that follow characters picking up the pieces after some catastrophic event wiped out most of humanity.

Post-apocalyptic shows can take many forms. Some of the most well-known ones see humans having to deal with the undead, while other shows are about creatures that aren't zombies but serve many of the same narrative functions. But there are also shows that imagine a post-apocalyptic world without any sort of fantastical elements at all, and instead take a more gritty and realistic approach to following people trying to get by in a desolate world largely devoid of resources.

These 10 shows not only represent the best post-apocalyptic shows according to both critics' reviews and audience popularity, but also cover a wide range of subgenres under that umbrella. No matter what particular flavor of post-apocalyptic fiction you are interested in — zombies, sci-fi, intimate character drama, even comedy — you will find something on this list you'll want to dig into as soon as possible.