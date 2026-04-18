10 Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked
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Man has always been fascinated by what the end of the world as we know it might look like, and how humanity will subsequently rebuild and move forward. Much art has been created that addresses the concept, and it didn't take long for film and television to do the same after their respective inceptions. Though stories about post-apocalyptic worlds are common in movies, there have also been many TV shows that follow characters picking up the pieces after some catastrophic event wiped out most of humanity.
Post-apocalyptic shows can take many forms. Some of the most well-known ones see humans having to deal with the undead, while other shows are about creatures that aren't zombies but serve many of the same narrative functions. But there are also shows that imagine a post-apocalyptic world without any sort of fantastical elements at all, and instead take a more gritty and realistic approach to following people trying to get by in a desolate world largely devoid of resources.
These 10 shows not only represent the best post-apocalyptic shows according to both critics' reviews and audience popularity, but also cover a wide range of subgenres under that umbrella. No matter what particular flavor of post-apocalyptic fiction you are interested in — zombies, sci-fi, intimate character drama, even comedy — you will find something on this list you'll want to dig into as soon as possible.
10. Paradise
- Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi
- Creator: Dan Fogelman
- Years aired: 2025-present
- Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+
In describing the Hulu original series "Paradise," our reviewer called it a post-apocalyptic "This Is Us." Beyond sharing a creator (Dan Fogelman) and a lead actor (Sterling K. Brown), the two shows are creatively linked by their well-written characters, compelling interpersonal drama, and adeptness at telling interconnected stories full of shocking — as well as gut-wrenching — twists.
"Paradise" begins a few years after an apocalyptic event that drove the surviving humans into bunkers. Xavier Collins (Brown) is a Secret Service agent who is tasked with figuring out who killed the president. He subsequently becomes the number one suspect in said murder and has to clear his name while also navigating a post-apocalyptic America.
"Paradise" is part post-apocalyptic thriller and part whodunnit, ambitiously unfolding through both present-day scenes and elaborate flashbacks. The multi-Emmy-nominated series has two seasons as of this writing, with a confirmed Season 3 on the way.
9. Jericho
- Cast: Skeet Ulrich, Ashley Scott, Lennie James
- Creators: Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer, Jonathan E. Steinberg
- Years aired: 2006-2008
- Where to watch: Paramount+
As the oldest entry on this list, there's an argument to be made that "Jericho" only lasting two seasons and being forever relegated to cult favorite TV show that will never be completed is due in large part to being ahead of its time. The TV-watching world of 2006 just wasn't ready for the show's particular brand of gritty post-apocalyptic drama, it would seem.
Luckily, streaming services give forgotten favorites like "Jericho" a second chance, as it were — and lists like this give fans of such shows an excuse to bring more eyeballs to it. Set in the titular fictional Kansas town, the show follows the aftermath of a catastrophic nuclear attack that wiped out two dozen U.S. cities.
The focus is initially on the residents of Jericho dealing with the effects of the attack, but they soon venture out to nearby cities to make contact with potential allies — and, unfortunately, sometimes find the exact opposite. The production values are expectedly low, and the acting sometimes campy, but "Jericho" is still an overlooked gem worth discovering.
8. Snowpiercer
- Cast: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner
- Creators: Josh Friedman, Graeme Manson
- Years aired: 2020-2024
- Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku Channel
"Snowpiercer" began as a French comic book series, then it was adapted into an underrated post-apocalyptic movie, and most recently, an equally underrated TV show. Interestingly, the show adapts both the comic books and the film, a refreshing approach from the usual tactic of trying to completely ignore the previous adaptation and going in an entirely different direction just for the sake of it.
"Snowpiercer" largely takes place on the super train of the same name, which is forced to continuously circle an iced-out post-apocalyptic earth so cold that nothing can survive in the open air for more than a few seconds. The upper class gets to experience comfort and luxury at the front of the train, while the poor have to battle for scraps at the rear — an arrangement that the poor eventually grew tired of, leading them to fight back.
To use the obvious metaphor, "Snowpiercer" definitely loses steam during Season 3, and would've probably been better off without Season 4 entirely. But it's still a ride that is well worth taking.
7. The Last Man on Earth
- Cast: Will Forte, Kristen Schaal, January Jones
- Creator: Will Forte
- Years aired: 2015-2018
- Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+
We alluded to a post-apocalyptic comedy in the introduction to this list. You probably knew what we were referring to — and if you didn't, you're in for quite the surprising treat. After co-writing and starring in "MacGruber," one of the most underrated films of the 2010s, Will Forte turned his underappreciated talents to television when he created "The Last Man on Earth."
Forte stars as Phil Miller, who believes he is the only surviving human on the entire planet following a viral outbreak. He initially has fun with that revelation, turning basically the entire United States into his own personal playground. But he soon discovers that he isn't actually the only living person around — and to say much more than that would be to spoil all the fun twists and turns the show takes across its four seasons. It's impressive that such an offbeat and high-concept comedy actually got to Season 4 on a regular network (Fox), which speaks to the quality of "The Last Man on Earth" — not only the most unique show in this genre, but also one of the best.
6. The Last of Us
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever
- Creators: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
- Years aired: 2023-present
- Where to watch: HBO Max
After literally decades of trying — and mostly failing — to turn video games into movies, people eventually started to realize that TV shows might be a better format for them. As such, we're now in a golden age of video game adaptations, with some truly incredible shows that are as good as, if not arguably better, than the games they are based upon.
A video game series like "The Last of Us" was only ever going to work if it got the full prestige television treatment, which is exactly what HBO has been able to give it for two excellent seasons and counting. Closely following the story and universe of the games, the show takes place in a world that has been ravaged by a plant-based virus that turns infected people into mindless, zombie-like creatures. Those who have survived have done so through dogged survival skills and cooperation with the various settlements that have popped up across the country.
"The Last of Us" is that rare video game adaptation that is genuinely great on its own, and not just "good for a video game adaptation." Its nine Emmy wins so far confirm as much.
5. 12 Monkeys
- Cast: Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Kirk Acevedo
- Creators: Terry Matalas, Travis Fickett
- Years aired: 2015-2018
- Where to watch: Prime Video
The 1995 Terry Gilliam film "12 Monkeys" is one of the all-time great sci-fi movies, the kind of movie where it's hard not to be cynically skeptical of any attempts to remake or adapt it. And no offense to Syfy, but it's the type of channel that, while it definitely has a few hits, is responsible for a lot of misses — and when a Syfy show is bad, it's very bad.
So when we say that the 2015 TV series version of "12 Monkeys" not only exceeded all expectations but actually found ways to improve upon the film, it is praise that shouldn't be taken lightly. While its foundation is roughly the same as the movie — people traveling through time to try to stop the titular organization from causing an apocalyptic event — the show very quickly leaves that premise behind and fully utilizes the extra time and space a TV show affords.
In addition to the obvious addition of more characters, the show also goes much deeper into concepts like predestination, free will, and whether or not it's always the right choice to make small sacrifices for the greater good. "12 Monkeys" also managed to get better with every season, starting good but becoming beyond fantastic by its home stretch.
4. Silo
- Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Chinaza Uche
- Creator: Graham Yost
- Years aired: 2023-present
- Where to watch: Apple TV
Taking a slightly different approach to the usual post-apocalyptic future that has forced humanity underground, Apple TV's "Silo" is set in a giant subterranean silo comprised of 144 levels. As it tends to go with these things, the people running the silo position themselves as fair and benevolent to all citizens of the community — but it is soon discovered that they not only play favorites, but have far more sinister intentions for the silo's future than anyone could've possibly realized.
Rebecca Ferguson, who should be a huge star and it's a crime she isn't, plays the de facto lead of "Silo": an engineer who finds herself at the center of the aforementioned disconnect, and is unwittingly thrust into the role of trying to set things right. Apple TV has spared no expense on the series, bringing movie-caliber set designs and production values to each episode. It's the kind of show you subscribe to a streaming service just to watch, and now's the time to catch up on the first two seasons of "Silo" ahead of the forthcoming Season 3.
3. The Walking Dead
- Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride
- Creator: Frank Darabont
- Years aired: 2010-2022
- Where to watch: Netflix
On paper, "The Walking Dead" is fairly standard post-apocalyptic zombie invasion fare. But those who have watched it know that it has a certain something that makes it rise above its cliches, and has subsequently become the standard to which all other zombie fiction is compared. Much of this is due to the timeline of "The Walking Dead," which reveals a more sprawling and ambitious post-apocalyptic world than we typically see with the genre, in any format. Well, except for the original comic series, of course.
"The Walking Dead" would've been an easy winner on this list if not for the fact that it hit a few low points over the course of its 11 seasons. It typically bounces back, often thanks to the introduction of a compelling new character like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to shake things up, but those lulls drag the show's overall legacy down just a tad. Your mileage may vary on the various spin-offs, but most of them are at least worth checking out — except "Tales of the Walking Dead." Avoid that one like a fatal infection.
2. Fallout
- Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan
- Creators: Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet
- Years aired: 2024-present
- Where to watch: Prime Video
In terms of video game-to-TV show adaptations, "The Last of Us" walked so "Fallout" could run. But it's worth noting that as a video game franchise, "Fallout" predates "The Last of Us" by 16 years — so a copycat of an adaptation of a post-apocalyptic video game series into a prestige television show, it certainly is not. There's also the matter of the dark comedic elements and the much more subversive touches of "Fallout." It's not taking itself too seriously, something that can make "The Last of Us" a bit draining to watch at times.
The apocalyptic event that caused the present setting of "Fallout" might have occurred well into the 21st century, but the fashion, architecture, music, pop culture, and even technology are all rooted in the 1950s. It's a lot to get into why that is without watching the show for yourself — and also a bit of a spoiler — but suffice it to say that it gives the show a really unique retro-future vibe that sets it apart from not only most other post-apocalyptic shows, but most shows in general.
Both seasons of "Fallout" thus far have been excellent, and have been released in shockingly quick succession for a modern streaming show of its caliber. With four mainline games plus spin-offs to draw from, "Fallout" has enough baked-in lore to last for another three or four seasons, minimum, and here's hoping it does.
1. The 100
- Cast: Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Paige Turco
- Creator: Jason Rothenberg
- Years aired: 2014-2020
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
"The 100" is the best because it's the perfect storm of a novel premise, an incredibly stacked cast (a few of whom would go on to become some of today's most acclaimed actors), and actually being allowed the time to tell a slow-burn story that earns its twists and thrills. In a world where shows are expected to wow us in the very first episode and get us totally hooked halfway through Season 1, it's refreshing that a relatively recent show was allowed to start a bit rough around the edges and gradually find its groove.
Set nearly a century after almost all of humanity is killed in a nuclear apocalypse, "The 100" begins mostly set on The Ark, the orbiting space station on which humanity has been able to survive and rebuild. Without giving too much away, they are led to believe that nobody survived the apocalypse and that Earth is devoid of any human life — something that is revealed to be untrue. What is discovered about Earth, how the people there have been living, the type of society they have built, and the way the remaining radiation on the surface has been utilized for disturbing ends are just a few of the mysteries that unfold across the show's perfectly numbered 100 episodes.