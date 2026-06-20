5 Worst Star Trek Romances, Ranked

We've all known that intolerable couple who kills a room's vibes with their mere presence. Maybe they're like the couple in the body horror flick "Together" — the aggressively codependent, hive-minded pair who seem unable to function independently. Or maybe they're a duo of toxic twin flames, perpetually acting out their own spicy "Bridgerton" scenes in public when they're not having glass-throwing, wall-punching brawls. Now imagine living out your days far from home, crammed into the confines of a Starfleet ship for years upon end, with such a couple. Such is the fate of any "Star Trek" officers unfortunate enough to find themselves serving alongside some of the franchise's worst pairings.

When you're trapped on a starship with a relatively small crew and nary a Tinder or Grindr in sight, just about everyone hooks up with everyone else at some point, do-si-do-ing their way through the decks in a game of romantic musical chairs. Between the fresh meat each new mission brings and the quasi-incestuous churn of a ship's dating pool, "Star Trek" ships tend to spawn new couples like fresh tribbles. Some pairings are perfectly lovely, from the will-they-won't-they dynamic of outstanding "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" characters Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) and "simple tailor" Elim Garak (Andrew Robinson), to the slow-burning flame of relationship goals imzadis Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

But some "Star Trek" couples are straight from the darkest recesses of Gre'thor. One "The Next Generation"-era fan opined on Reddit, "No Trek writer has had any idea how to write a convincing relationship. They're all clearly the best a bunch of middle-aged men in the 1990s could manage." Raise a prune juice to the brokenhearted as we rank the worst "Star Trek" couples from cringe-inducing to absolute nightmare fuel.