Star Trek's Starfleet Ranks Explained

When Gene Roddenberry created "Star Trek," he didn't pull it out of a vacuum. Impressed with a real life World War II Navy vessel, the USS Enterprise, Roddenberry modeled the capital ship of Starfleet after the carrier and the organization itself after the Navy. For this reason, many of the ranks and designations worn by Starfleet personnel have roots in the real world.

That's why a helmsman pilots the USS Enterprise from the bridge. There's also a galley and a brig. What's a bit murky are the rank insignia meanings themselves. This isn't Roddenberry's mistake, but rather due to the long history of the franchise. Like any military or civil service, rank insignia and uniforms change over time.

This is a common practice, and the ranks of the U.S. Navy look different today than they did in decades and centuries past. "Star Trek" is no different, so whether you grew up watching "Star Trek: The Original Series" (with all of its timeline complications) or "Discovery," your knowledge of Starfleet ranks likely differs from others. Here's how "Star Trek'" breaks out their ranks chronologically, from "Enterprise" to "Strange New Worlds."