Together Review: Body Horror You Can Bring A Date To

Has body horror gone mainstream in the 2020s? It's one thing for a faint-inducing body horror movie like "Titane" to overcome both squeamishness and genre bias to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes. It's another for Demi Moore's insanely gory monster transformation in "The Substance" to become a major awards juggernaut, with five Oscar nominations including best picture. "Together," opening soon in wide release after Neon paid top dollar for the rights at Sundance, might represent the next step in the genre's shifting reputation: what was once the provenance of sickos — the type of horror even other horror fans often found too much to stomach — is now safe for date nights.

Writer-director Michael Shanks' first feature stars real-life married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim, a couple who has been dating for 10 years but have yet to get married and haven't had sex in months. The two partners — they think "boyfriend" and "girlfriend" sounds too immature at this point in their relationship — are moving to a house in the countryside for the sake of Millie's new teaching job (Tim's aspirations of a career in music have not been finding success). Millie wonders if she should split from Tim to avoid heartbreak later, but instead ends up proposing to him anyway — a proposal he rejects due to some heavy family trauma around commitment.

Tim and Millie's issues with commitment and codependency take a turn for the strange when they fall down a sinkhole into a cave filled with the ruins of an abandoned church. After Tim drinks the water in the cave — the requisite terrible decision every horror movie protagonist must make at least once — something changes in him that turns his relationship issues into physical sickness. Being alone now causes panic attacks, and when the couples' bodies touch, it becomes increasingly difficult to pull them apart. And the problems only escalate from there.