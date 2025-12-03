10 Best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Characters, Ranked
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" became a hit with longtime fans of the franchise, so it was only a matter of time for more spin-offs to get the green light. "TNG" spawned two television spin-offs, the first of which was "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The pilot episode includes the USS Enterprise and a cameo from Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) to help usher in the new cast of characters and tie them into the events of "TNG." The premise of "DS9" centers on the eponymous space station, its commander, and a static wormhole that leads to the Gamma Quadrant.
This expanded the franchise significantly, while "Star Trek: Voyager" did the same with the Delta Quadrant. Like other series in the franchise, "DS9" focuses many of its stories on a handful of characters, and every fan has their favorites. The show's numerous story arcs often focus on specific characters and their backstories. There are several season-long storylines dealing with the Bajoran-Cardassian War, The Dominion War, and the spiritual, metaphysical nature of the wormhole itself.
In addition to "DS9's" many interesting characters, the show introduced several new elements to the franchise. These include the Changelings, which would later return in "Star Trek: Picard," and the USS Defiant, as well as significantly improving worldbuilding around several species like the Ferengi. These 10 are the best characters in the franchise, and they've been ranked by how much they impacted the show, are beloved by fans, and are important to the franchise.
10. Kai Winn
Perhaps the best casting decision in "Deep Space Nine" was hiring Louise Fletcher to play Kai Winn Adami. Fletcher rose to fame by playing Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," earning herself a best actress Academy Award. Watching her play Kai Winn makes it seem like she's channeling Ratched in her performance, as she's sinister with a smile, and incredibly devious despite her outward appearance.
Kai Winn is a prominent Bajoran religious leader, and she became the first elected to the position of Kai after the Cardassian Occupation ended. A Kai is similar to the Catholic Pope, so Winn commands a great deal of respect and influence. Winn is deeply rooted in her faith, which puts her into conflict with Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) due to his being named the Emissary of the Prophets. She never accepts this, believing Sisko to be unworthy of the Prophets' attention.
By the end of the series, Winn abandons her faith, having never received any affirmation from the Prophets. She turns against them, and only at the very end does she realize the error of her ways. Fletcher brought her A-game to every episode she appeared in and made an excellent adversary for Sisko. Each line of dialogue she speaks is laden with scorn, but she consistently maintains a charismatic appearance, hiding the fact that she's a wolf in sheep's clothing. Fletcher won several accolades for her performance, including four Online Film & Television Association Awards.
9. Julian Bashir
Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) chose his position as chief medical officer of Deep Space Nine, hoping to find adventure on the frontier of the galaxy. Needless to say, he got what he was looking for, as Bashir is thrust into several adventures throughout the course of the series. He's also more than meets the eye, as Bashir is genetically enhanced. He received genetic treatments at age 15, and if you know anything about Khan Noonien Singh, you know that the Federation doesn't tolerate genetic enhancements of any kind.
This adds a fascinating layer to Bashir's personality, as he hides the truth of his genes for as long as possible. When it's discovered, he's ultimately able to maintain his position and is even helpful in treating others who underwent enhancement with unforeseen side effects. Bashir is also something of a lothario, which is fun to watch, thanks to seeing him strike out much of the time. Still, one of Bashir's best traits is his friendship with Elim Garak (Andrew Robinson), an amiable Cardassian tailor aboard DS9.
Their friendship is one of the best in franchise history. Both actors reprised their roles in the final season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," capitalizing on the fans' love of their close bond in the show's penultimate episode, "Fissure Quest." Bashir also gets caught up with Section 31, Starfleet's version of the CIA on steroids, and Siddiq's incredible charisma plays through in every storyline, making Dr. Bashir a fan favorite.
8. Kira Nerys
There are many important characters serving in high positions aboard Deep Space Nine under Benjamin Sisko, but Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor) is chief among them. As a member of the Bajoran Militia during the Bajoran Resistance to Cardassian Occupation, Kira rose to prominence, gaining the rank of major. She serves as the Bajoran liaison officer aboard DS9, falling under the command of Sisko. Kira is a fascinating character with a rich backstory, and much of it is explored in the series.
One of the best aspects of Kira's character is her Mirror Universe opposite. "DS9" significantly expanded the Mirror Universe, which had been visited only briefly in previous series, first appearing in "Star Trek's" "Mirror Mirror" episode in 1967. In the Mirror Universe, Kira is the Intendant of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance and one of the most powerful figures in her reality. It's fun to see Visitor play the character's two sides, as they're truly antithetical to one another.
Throughout "DS9," Kira proves to be an incredibly valuable officer, taking command when necessary and helping secure victory for the Federation in the Dominion War. Flashbacks of her time in the Resistance revealed much about the character's history, making her one of the most intriguing in the series. By the show's conclusion, Kira has risen to the rank of Colonel, commanding a great deal of respect from her fellow Bajorans as well as her comrades in Starfleet.
7. Worf
Worf (Michael Dorn) first appeared in the pilot episode of "The Next Generation," but he didn't stay tied to that series. Dorn, as Worf and others, has appeared in more "Star Trek" projects than anyone else. Worf's time on the USS Enterprise comprised many excellent episodes, but his transfer to Deep Space Nine provided numerous opportunities to expand the character. Worf joined the crew of DS9 in the series' fourth season, becoming a main character after the destruction of the USS Enterprise D.
He came to DS9 primarily as a liaison to keep the peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. Worf had strong ties to Chancellor Gowron (Robert O'Reilly), and many of his episodes feature diplomatic progress through violence, which is the Klingon way. In this capacity, Worf becomes one of the most important people in the galaxy, as he helps maintain the Khitomer Accords, which is the treaty that forged peace between the Federation and Klingon Empire.
Worf also courted and married Jadzia Dax, forming his strongest relationship since he first appeared on the bridge of the Enterprise. Through it all, Worf was great as a character, and he continued popping up after the show ended. Dorn reprised the role in "Star Trek: Picard," giving Worf a long-desired conclusion. In his later years, Worf becomes a spy for the Federation and a key player in keeping it together. He also embraces pacifism, albeit occasionally disrupted by glorious acts of violence.
6. Jadzia Dax
Trills were introduced in "Next Generation," but it wasn't until "Deep Space Nine" that the species came into focus. Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) is the eighth host to the Dax symbiote and a Starfleet officer. This offers a unique relationship because Benjamin Sisko was a dear friend to Dax's seventh host, Curzon, and refers to Jadzia as "Old Man." Of course, Jadzia is a young woman, but because she's a Trill with the Dax symbiote, she retains the memories and skills of those who preceded her.
This makes for several fascinating storylines that run throughout the series. Jadzia is an incredibly skilled and talented Starfleet officer, but she's also new to hosting a symbiote. Sisko helps her in this regard, as he's a familiar friend despite not meeting Jadzia before her arrival on DS9. While somewhat confusing, it all makes sense within the context of the show. One of the most interesting episodes involves Jadzia meeting her former hosts.
This adds layer upon layer to the character, and Farrell plays her remarkably well. Jadzia falls for Worf and marries him, which is wonderful — until her untimely death. Fortunately, the Dax symbiote is saved and implanted into a new host, Ezri Dax (Nicole de Boer). This creates an unusually awkward situation, as Ezri has Jadzia's memories of her love for Worf. In a way, Jadzia remains on "DS9" after her death because of the Dax symbiote, despite Ferrell's departure at the end of Season 6.
5. Quark
Of all the characters introduced in "Deep Space Nine," Quark (Armin Shimerman) is easily one of the most fun to watch. As a Ferengi, he's all about profit, and because Quark runs the entertainment establishment on the Promenade, he's a central figure in almost every story. He deals in black market goods, both aiding and working against Starfleet's interests, and he's constantly trying to improve his situation. Quark runs DS9's only holodecks, which adds an interesting dynamic, thanks to Starfleet's abandonment of money.
They figure it all out, and Quark has several ups and downs throughout the series. Quark becomes involved in the Grand Nagus' affairs, thanks to his brother and his mother, who dates him. This places Quark at the highest level of the Ferengi government, and he tries his best to profit from this and every other opportunity that comes his way. Quark ran his establishment during the Cardassian Occupation, so he's been involved in Bajoran and Cardassian affairs as well.
Depending on his motivation, Quark could be an ally or an enemy to the DS9 crew, but in the end, he consistently proves himself to be a decent person. It takes time, but by the end of the series, Quark has earned the respect of the Starfleet officers serving aboard DS9, not to mention the Bajorans and others. Quark didn't remain affixed to "Deep Space Nine," appearing in "The Next Generation," "Voyager," "Lower Decks," and "Very Short Treks," with Shimerman returning each time.
4. Odo
While Odo (René Auberjonois) isn't the first shapeshifter to appear in a "Star Trek" project, he's certainly the most complex. Odo is the chief of security on Deep Space Nine, and he's a central figure in almost every main story arc. Initially, Odo doesn't know where he came from, having been found by Bajoran scientists who tested him, as he first presented as an amorphous blob of goo. Over time, he learns to construct a humanoid form, but he never gets the ears and nose just right, which is why he has a relatively smooth appearance.
In time, Odo learns that he is a lost Changeling, having been dispatched from the Gamma Quadrant by the organization of Changelings known as the Dominion. When the Federation makes contact with the Dominion, it doesn't go over well. The Changelings have something of a superiority complex over other species and immediately make moves to take over the Alpha Quadrant. This leads to the Dominion War, where Odo remains a central figure.
Auberjonois gave an outstanding performance each time the camera pointed his way, overcoming the dated CGI of his transitions with excellent acting. Odo's involvement with numerous characters drove several story arcs, including a relationship with Ambassador Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett Roddenberry), who becomes infatuated with him immediately. They develop a lovely friendship as Odo grows as a person, becoming a central figure in Changeling society, which he joins at the show's conclusion.
3. Garak
The first time Elim Garak shows up on screen, it's clear that he's not what he seems. While he owns a shop on the Promenade, claiming to be a humble tailor, he's a Cardassian, which makes Bajorans and others initially distrustful of him. He shakes this off with a knowing smile, insisting for years that he's nothing more than a tailor. His friendship with Dr. Bashir digs into Garak's past, but only so far as he's willing to allow, which isn't much. Over time, it becomes clear that he's far more than a simple tailor.
Eventually, his truth is revealed, and he's not just a spy: He's a skilled assassin and saboteur. He's also one of the galaxy's most brilliant liars. Garak belonged to the Obsidian Order, which was the Cardassian Union's premier intelligence agency, like the CIA, but on a near galactic scale with assets located throughout the quadrant. It's said that the Obsidian Order was an even bigger threat than the Romulan Tal Shiar's ability to run covert operations, and Garak was one of the highest-ranking members.
Ultimately, Garak escaped an assassination order and entered into exile on DS9. He established himself as a tailor and became close friends with Dr. Bashir, who always suspected his Cardassian buddy was involved in something more important than bolts of fabric and thread. Most of his stories were later proven false, as Garak is a masterful liar, but he's also incredibly charming, making it almost impossible to distrust him fully.
2. Gul Dukat
Every hero needs a villain, and in "Deep Space Nine," it's Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo). Dukat was the Prefect of Bajor during the final years of the Occupation, making him a significant antagonist to the Bajoran people. They fought against him for years, and when the Occupation ended, Dukat remained obsessed with DS9 and Bajor. He inserts himself into several prominent storylines, even going so far as to undergo cosmetic surgery to appear Bajoran.
He does this to get close to Kai Winn, but ultimately, Dukat's villainy expands from terrestrial affairs into the spiritual. He becomes a disciple of the Pah-wraiths, the evil counterparts to the Prophets. In his attempt to release them into the Bajoran wormhole, Dukat's true nature is revealed, and his end comes during a final confrontation with the Emissary of the Prophets. Dukat wasn't a great villain just because he was written well — his success was largely thanks to Alaimo's portrayal of him, as he showcases Dukat's sinister nature in each appearance.
In some episodes, he almost seems like an ally, while in many others, he's a clear villain. Sisko once said of him, "Sometimes, life seems so complicated. Nothing is truly good or truly evil. Everything seems to be a shade of gray. And then you spend some time with a man like Dukat, and you realize that there is such a thing as truly evil." The two characters were two sides of the same coin, but this wasn't initially apparent, only unfolding as the series progresses.
1. Benjamin Sisko
As the primary lead, none could take the top spot of the best characters in "Deep Space Nine" other than Benjamin Sisko. When he first arrives on DS9, Commander Sisko meets with Captain Picard, revealing that he blames him for the death of his wife. She perished during the Battle of Wolf 359, when Picard was Locutus of Borg. This demonstrates Sisko's adherence to duty despite his vocal hatred of Picard. As the series progresses, Sisko's history and nature unfolds.
He proves himself to be a loving and caring father and a highly capable Starfleet officer. Amidst his regular duties, Sisko becomes the Emissary to the Prophets, as he's directly contacted by the aliens living within the Bajoran wormhole. He's eventually promoted to captain and becomes one of the leading commanders involved in defending the Alpha Quadrant during the Dominion War. Sisko is one of the Federation's chief military strategists during this period, and he is highly successful.
Granted, he doesn't do it all on his own, as he fostered an amazing crew, many of whom are mentioned above. Ultimately, Sisko fights Dukat as each stands as emissary for their respective sides. Sisko wins, taking his place in the Celestial Temple and becomes a part of nonlinear time. In many ways, Sisko is the heart and soul of the series, grounding it while also delving into spiritual affairs. And Avery's portrayal is one of the reasons fans love the show, solidifying Sisko as the best "Deep Space Nine" character.