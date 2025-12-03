10 Best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Characters, Ranked

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" became a hit with longtime fans of the franchise, so it was only a matter of time for more spin-offs to get the green light. "TNG" spawned two television spin-offs, the first of which was "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The pilot episode includes the USS Enterprise and a cameo from Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) to help usher in the new cast of characters and tie them into the events of "TNG." The premise of "DS9" centers on the eponymous space station, its commander, and a static wormhole that leads to the Gamma Quadrant.

This expanded the franchise significantly, while "Star Trek: Voyager" did the same with the Delta Quadrant. Like other series in the franchise, "DS9" focuses many of its stories on a handful of characters, and every fan has their favorites. The show's numerous story arcs often focus on specific characters and their backstories. There are several season-long storylines dealing with the Bajoran-Cardassian War, The Dominion War, and the spiritual, metaphysical nature of the wormhole itself.

In addition to "DS9's" many interesting characters, the show introduced several new elements to the franchise. These include the Changelings, which would later return in "Star Trek: Picard," and the USS Defiant, as well as significantly improving worldbuilding around several species like the Ferengi. These 10 are the best characters in the franchise, and they've been ranked by how much they impacted the show, are beloved by fans, and are important to the franchise.