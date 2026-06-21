10 Most Controversial Marvel Stories Of All Time, Ranked

While various retcons have tried to assert Hydra as an ancient organization that goes back thousands of years, its connection to Nazis when the group first debuted was its primary function, in a creative sense. It was the perfect organization to serve as a collective nemesis for Captain America — a patriotic, antifascist hero whose first solo comic just so happened to be released in 1941, and who was created by two Jewish men, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

While Captain America — as Steve Rogers — had questionable moments over the years, he always remained a symbol for the ideologically perfected, inclusive, and empathetic concept of American patriotism. So for writer Nick Spencer's big 2017 "Secret Empire" event to kick off with Rogers as Captain America saying "Hail Hydra," people were understandably upset.

It went beyond the usual eye-rolling over a shocking twist for the sake of a shocking twist. For Steve Rogers to be aligned with Hydra felt like a betrayal on multiple levels. The fact that Magneto, a character with an even more personal vendetta against the Nazis, was briefly suggested to also be a Hydra convert by misguided variant covers only made matters worse.

In the end, Steve was being manipulated against his will, so he was never really a Hydra double agent. The moment also later resulted in one of the best Captain America Easter eggs in the MCU. But even with everything working out in the end, there was no erasing how upset people initially were, and how poorly thought out the whole episode was.