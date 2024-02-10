5 Mature Marvel Stories That Got A Little Too Explicit

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse and incest.

Marvel Comics has told many different types of stories over the years, ranging from street-level adventures featuring Spider-Man to cosmic tales starring the Guardians of the Galaxy, not to mention universe-ending scenarios like the events of "Secret Wars." However, not every Marvel tale has been filled with whimsy, hope, and good triumphing over evil.

While the vast majority of Marvel stories are relatively all-ages-friendly, the publisher hasn't been afraid to get explicit when needed. Recently, the publisher announced gory special edition Red Band editions for its upcoming "Blood Hunt" event, special issues that will include additional pages featuring artwork deemed too much for younger fans. Of course, those following the comic book world for some time know this series is far from the first time things got overly bloody and brutal in the pages of Marvel's most (and, in some cases, least) iconic stories.

Whether showing off horribly mutated heroes and villains in the "Ruins" miniseries, Moon Knight carving one of his most iconic villain's faces off, or the numerous WTF moments that took place during the end of Marvel's original "Ultimates" line, Marvel comics are chock full of scenes that pushed the boundaries of violence. Of them all, these stand out as the five stories that got a little too explicit and tough to stomach for even the most hardened readers.