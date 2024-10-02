Marvel's Worst Secrets Exposed

Under one name or another, Marvel Comics has existed for 85 years now — nearly as long as superhero comics themselves. The most iconic and influential of all American comic book publishers has a winding, fascinating history that has often paralleled the ups and downs of American society, culture, and economy at large. At some junctures, including as recently as two and a half decades ago, Marvel faced tumbles severe enough to threaten its very existence, yet it has always managed to turn things around and come out on top, whether by introducing barn-burning new superhero teams or reinventing itself as a 21st-century multimedia giant.

Still, there were the tumbles — some of them ugly, and not always strictly financial. Although diehards probably know most of the publisher's darker history by heart, more casual fans of the comics and the cinematic empire built upon them may be surprised to learn that there are many sordid, scandalous, and eyebrow-raising facts about Marvel's real-world lore. Here, we've compiled a few tidbits about the company, from office intrigue to poor management decisions to political and labor controversies, that evince a different side of Marvel from what we usually see.