5 Dark Marvel Comics Storylines Too Disturbing For The MCU

After nearly two decades of incredible action and unforgettable heroes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands as one of the biggest pillars of pop culture in the 21st century. With dozens of projects spanning feature films and television shows, the franchise has adapted some beloved Marvel Comics storylines for the screen. However, as it's made to appeal to a wide audience, there are some stories from the comics that are way too dark for the MCU.

The animated miniseries "Marvel Zombies," based on the comics of the same name and the goriest MCU project yet, suggests that Marvel Studios isn't afraid to lean into violence, and "Deadpool & Wolverine" saw the MCU go R-rated on the big screen for the first time. However, both of those projects pale in comparison to the dark comic book storylines we're going to cover in this article, one of which has even been condemned by one of the credited writers.

The following article discusses sexual assault and incest. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).