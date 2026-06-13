Every Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie Ranked (Including Disclosure Day)

Director Steven Spielberg has left an indelible mark on cinema over the past five-plus decades. While his work encompasses some of the most influential historical dramas, fantasies, and action-adventure films ever made, it's undeniable that the genre he's had the greatest impact on is science fiction.

With the power of imagination being one of Spielberg's strong suits, it's allowed him, along with his usual band of collaborators, to craft countless landmark images of worlds beyond the here and now. The cinematic maestro peers beyond the veil of reality to reveal greater truths of existence among the stars, as well as leaps in technological advancement, and ultimately how his characters respond to them. Spielberg is sneaky in how he'll present an otherworldly premise that leans in one direction, only to then launch an emotional sneak attack that changes how you view the film.

With the release of 2026's "Disclosure Day" comes yet another helping of Spielberg sci-fi storytelling to add to his already stacked oeuvre. All 10 films on this list serve the genre in different ways, which helps make them feel unique in their own special ways. It speaks to this filmmaker's quality control that there's only one film that could be considered bad on this survey. So with that said, and based on our own experiences with his filmography, let's rank every sci-fi movie from Steven Spielberg.