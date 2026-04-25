5 Sci-Fi Movies That Got The Future Right

Here's the secret about science fiction — it's never been about the future. Most sci-fi is a commentary on the present, tweaking the setting just enough to give plausible deniability as a way to make a statement about modern dynamics. H.G. Wells' classic novel "The War of the Worlds" imagined humanity fighting a race of tripod-like Martian invaders, a preamble made as a reflection of British colonialism, specifically what the Brits had done to the inhabitants of Tasmania. "Are we such apostles of mercy as to complain if the Martians warred in the same spirit?" he wrote (via JSTOR). Similarly, when Steven Spielberg adapted the book in 2006, his "War of the Worlds" looked ahead to the end times by reflecting post-9/11 anxieties.

As keen observers of modern trends, science fiction storytellers occasionally manage to get the future right. Wells didn't predict the future in the sense that there has yet to be a devastating invasion of Earth by three-legged creatures from Mars, but he was correct in seeing that humanity's colonial ambitions would eventually explode into a worldwide conflict. "War of the Worlds" was, after all, written before the World Wars.

They may not have predicted every detail correctly, but all of the sci-fi movies below managed to extrapolate their then-current trends into some pretty spot-on depictions of where society was headed.