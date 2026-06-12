5 Best Movies Like Hokum

May 2026 was a fantastic month for horror. "Obsession" blew everyone away at the box office, while "Backrooms" may have confused audiences but also successfully translated an internet meme for the big screen. Amidst that excitement, it would be easy to overlook "Hokum," but this film is worth your time just as much as "Obsession" or "Backrooms."

"Hokum" is a much more lowkey horror film. It sees an angry, depressed author, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) go to an old Irish cabin to gain a sense of closure regarding his parents' death. While there, he discovers the hotel harbors a haunting secret, and it'll be up to him to solve a murder. "Hokum" does a phenomenal job of creating atmospheric dread and utilizing folklore to great effect, turning a skeptic like Ohm into a believer of the supernatural.

You might be curious what other movies like "Hokum" are out there. It's not an excessively gory film. Instead, it derives fear from making you feel like an evil presence is in the room, and it's watching the story with you. Fortunately, there are plenty of other great movies that build atmosphere and use folklore to send shivers down the spine. Here's our five picks.