What Is The Monster In 'The Ritual' - A Horror Movie God, Explained

Moder comes from a pedigree that would make most other horror monsters pale with envy. According to the movie's lore, it's a Jötun — one of the gigantic creatures that oppose the Asgardian gods in Norse lore. What's more, Moder's father is none other than the trickster god Loki. This makes it a terribly powerful being that is truly horrifying to look at.

Moder's complicated appearance makes it very difficult to know what you're looking at until you see it in an open space. A four-legged creature that resembles a gigantic elk, Moder's head is a strange mass that resembles a decapitated human torso, with arms that extend into antler-like structures. Under the torso is the creature's true face, from which two bright yellow eyes stare at its worshippers and prey. On both sides of the glowing eyes, there's a pair of human arms that are fully functional. They're far stronger than normal arms, and Moder often uses them like mandibles.

Combine this with assorted furry, spiny, and dangly design elements, and Moder is tricky to comprehend even before it busts out a completely different stance by rising onto its hind legs and flexing its various appendages. When it crouches to explore a cabin and you see it directly from the front, it seems like a humanoid creature with glowing eyes. Before you figure out its true design, it's easy to just focus on the torso structure without fully understanding the whole. It's a thoroughly animalistic beast that nevertheless has eerily human traits, which makes it a perfect monster for a folk horror movie.