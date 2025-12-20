10 Horror Movie Sets That Were Allegedly Cursed

In an ideal world, a film set would be a safe place to be. It's a workplace, after all; everyone's there to do a job, and there should be no reason why it would be more dangerous to shoot, say, a horror movie than any other kind of film. Unfortunately, we know that that's not always the case. Some movie scenes have actually killed stunt actors, and the horror genre is no exception. In the cases of films like "The Crow" and "Twilight Zone: The Movie," on-set tragedies have even killed the lead actors.

Not every on-set accident is the result of safety issues or lax standards on a production, however. On some horror movie sets, casts and crews alike have found themselves plagued by inexplicable happenings, with strange problems repeatedly cropping up that defy explanation. It's easy to get superstitious on the set of a horror movie, we imagine, and many productions have decided that the answer may be paranormal.

Sure, it might just be a good marketing strategy, a good thing to talk about in interviews. If you're hoping audiences will be creeped out by your film, telling them that filming the movie even scared the actors could help! In other cases, though, we're talking about genuine tragedies, things that would be incredibly tasteless to twist into press-tour talking points. Whatever the cause — scientific or supernatural — these horror movie sets were allegedly cursed.