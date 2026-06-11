The Mandalorian And Grogu's Box Office Spells Doom For The Mando-Verse Crossover Movie

This was not how Disney wanted the grand return of Star Wars in movie theaters to go. "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" was a seemingly foolproof way of getting audiences invested in this franchise's theatrical exploits again, after years of Star Wars only existing in streaming storytelling. Instead, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is a box office failure that's getting its financial lunch eaten by significantly cheaper R-rated horror films like "Obsession" and "Backrooms." What a fall from grace for a franchise that previously cranked out summertime moneymakers like nobody's business.

Frustratingly for Disney and Lucasfilm, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" was supposed to be the start of Disney+ Star Wars material infiltrating theaters. After this production introduced the idea of Mando and Grogu existing beyond the confines of Disney+, the plan was for Dave Filoni to helm a motion picture best described as a Star Wars take on an Avengers movie. More specifically, if this planned crossover still happens, it's supposed to unite all the stars of the various New Republic streaming shows (like the "Ahsoka" characters) for one grand adventure.

Well, this big screen culmination of the Disney+ programs isn't looking like a winning bet for a franchise in need of some guaranteed home runs. In the wake of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" going belly-up financially, it's more crucial than ever to reflect on what this proposed Filoni directorial effort was, why it was going to theaters, and whether or not there's any chance it could still materialize.