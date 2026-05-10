5 Reasons Why Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Flopped

In the final weeks of 2024, five years after "The Mandalorian" brought large-scale live-action "Star Wars" storytelling to television, "Skeleton Crew" debuted on Disney+. The show follows four kids that ended up lost in this galaxy far, far away. On the run from space pirates, they require the aid of shady Force user Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) to get home. Running for eight episodes and hailing from Jon Watts and Christopher Ford (the former of whom helmed Tom Holland's first three solo "Spider-Man" movies), the program actually received generally solid reviews from critics.

However, its viewership numbers were significantly underwhelming and it's currently unclear where, if ever, these characters and these stories might reappear again in future "Star Wars" media. Disney had to have higher expectations for this project, which ended up fizzling out despite being connected to the "Star Wars" universe. Given the success of "The Mandalorian" and other streaming programs in this franchise, what happened with "Skeleton Crew?" Why did it end up flopping?

There's lots of reasons why "Skeleton Crew" went astray in its release, including it failing to stand out from other competing streaming shows, a dreadful marketing campaign, and growing dissatisfaction with "Star Wars" streaming fare (among other problems). There was plenty that went haywire here, and it all reflects the hazards of launching costly streaming shows in the mid-2020s. Not even lightsabers and familiar "Star Wars" aliens can guarantee success in this ecosystem.