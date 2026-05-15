The Mandalorian And Grogu: Critics Aren't Holding Back In First Reactions

It's been seven years since "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" made Rotten Tomatoes history in being the lowest-rated live-action Star Wars film on the platform. The franchise has survived via Disney+ series like "The Mandalorian," and now, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young ward Grogu are leaping from the small screen to a much bigger one. So what are the first "The Mandalorian and Grogu" reactions like? Let's get into the good, the bad, and the puppets.

The inital responses are all over the place, but let's start with the good. For many, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is a solid return to form for Star Wars. Variety's Courtney Howard wrote on X, "['The Mandalorian and Grogu'] is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart." Critic Simon Thompson fell into the same pattern: "['The Mandalorian and Grogu'] is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp."

All of this should be good news to fans, especially those disappointed by "The Mandalorian" Season 3, when Looper rated the finale a score of 3/10. The focus is back on Djarin and Grogu getting into classic Western tropes, which should be enough for most diehard fans. But other critics haven't been as kind.