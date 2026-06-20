All 9 Live-Action Joker Actors, Ranked

If Batman is out and about fighting crime, the Joker can't be far behind. First debuting in this superhero's comic escapades in April 1940, Batman's archnemesis has proven to be not just one of his most resilient foes, but also one of the most famous characters in all of pop culture. This clown, who commits towering crimes and wields a bleak vision of humanity, continues to fascinate people all over the world. If Batman captivates the imagination for being a figure of good people can look to, Joker rivets people for epitomized chaotic evil to such a pronounced degree.

Given Batman's enduring popularity in non-comic media and the fact that the Joker has existed for nearly a century, it was inevitable that this villain would eventually cross over into live-action storytelling. Over the years, nine different performers have portrayed the Joker in movies and television shows. Sometimes, those appearances have been fleeting cameos in CW programs; while other times, they've been massive roles in the biggest blockbuster movies of all time. However the Joker materializes, these nine actors showcase the wide array of directions that artists can take this character in. Let's all have a good laugh and rank the nine live-action Joker performers from worst to best.

This list excludes Roger Stoneburner's brief appearance as the Joker in the 2002 WB show "Birds of Prey," since it was voiced by Mark Hamill and that would give it an unfair advantage versus the other Jokers on this list.