All 11 Live-Action Batman Actors, Ranked

"If you make yourself more than just a man, if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can't stop you, then you become something else entirely ... a legend, Mr. Wayne." So declared Liam Neeson's Ra's Al Ghul in "Batman Begins." Certainly, Batman has reached that "legend" status over the course of 80+ years of movies and television appearances. Movies starring the world famous superhero are beyond the genres of action films or superhero movies. Batman is an industry unto himself, captivating audiences and artists alike. As long as high-profile live-action movies and TV shows are being produced, you can bet Batman will be there.

Over Batman's lengthy live-action stint, consisting of film serials, streaming shows, and massive summer blockbusters, at least 11 actors have portrayed the character. Many of these iterations have some overlapping qualities, including reinforcing Batman's enduring presence in pop culture. However, these varying performances also capture how malleable Batman is, as well as some of the creative nadirs of the hero's non-comics exploits.

That same ranking, though, also makes it easier to appreciate the artistry many actors have imbued into this superhero. The greatest of these live-action Batman performances remind why it's impossible for pop culture to let go of Gotham's defender.