All 11 Live-Action Batman Actors, Ranked
"If you make yourself more than just a man, if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can't stop you, then you become something else entirely ... a legend, Mr. Wayne." So declared Liam Neeson's Ra's Al Ghul in "Batman Begins." Certainly, Batman has reached that "legend" status over the course of 80+ years of movies and television appearances. Movies starring the world famous superhero are beyond the genres of action films or superhero movies. Batman is an industry unto himself, captivating audiences and artists alike. As long as high-profile live-action movies and TV shows are being produced, you can bet Batman will be there.
Over Batman's lengthy live-action stint, consisting of film serials, streaming shows, and massive summer blockbusters, at least 11 actors have portrayed the character. Many of these iterations have some overlapping qualities, including reinforcing Batman's enduring presence in pop culture. However, these varying performances also capture how malleable Batman is, as well as some of the creative nadirs of the hero's non-comics exploits.
That same ranking, though, also makes it easier to appreciate the artistry many actors have imbued into this superhero. The greatest of these live-action Batman performances remind why it's impossible for pop culture to let go of Gotham's defender.
11. Lewis Wilson
Batman first appeared in "Detective Comics" #27 in 1939. The character proved so immediately popular that it wasn't long before he jumped into other mediums. Just four years after Batman's inaugural appearance, the 15-part serial "Batman" hit movie theaters. Taking on the titular role (and thus becoming the first live-action Batman) was fresh-faced actor Lewis Wilson. Wilson's "Batman" saw his character and Dick Grayson/Robin (Douglas Croft) fighting an unfortunate Japanese caricature, Dr. Daka (J. Carrol Naish).
Subsequent live-action Batmen drew from varying eras of the character's comic book history, from Frank Miller interpretations to Silver Age exploits. Lewis Wilson had the unfortunate challenge of having only four years of comics to look to for reference. Between that and the inherently flat, unchallenging nature of these serials, it's no surprise that Wilson's portrayal is so forgettable. He's not necessarily bad, he's just unremarkable. Adding insult to injury, Wilson is stuffed inside the absolute worst Batsuit ever put on screen. Those floppy ears and the cheap looking cape reduce Batman to a punchline.
Blazing the trail for all future Batman performers is commendable. However, historical achievements can't erase that Lewis Wilson's take is largely devoid of personality or tangible idiosyncrasies. With live-action Batman portrayals, there was nowhere to go but up.
10. Robert Lowery
While Lewis Wilson was new to acting when he took on Batman, Robert Lowery had more than a decade of experience under his belt before becoming the Dark Knight for 1949's "Batman and Robin." His face may have been familiar to audiences who'd already seen pre-1950 titles like "The Mummy's Ghost," but this turn as the Dark Knight was the most prolific role Lowery had scored up to this point. Unfortunately, the same problems that plagued Lewis Wilson's Batman tormented Lowery as well.
For one thing, Lowery was still wearing an atrocious Batsuit costume that made it impossible to get wrapped up in the on-screen excitement. Worse, Lowery's pretty lifeless in his line deliveries and on-screen presence when portraying this crime-fighter. Even with years of acting experience, including under iconic filmmakers like John Ford, Lowery's Batman doesn't even have a memorably bad personality. His take is void of character, and isn't very compelling to spend 264 minutes with.
Nevertheless, Lowery established a precedent for multiple performers portraying Batman. While Errol Flynn seemed to have an iron grip on Robin Hood, shifting from Wilson to Lowery established that no one actor owned Batman. This opened the door for superior live-action takes in subsequent years.
9. Iain Glen
The first gritty teaser trailer for the "Titans" TV show made it apparent that Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) was no fan of Batman. As this crime-fighter carved out the team, he was leaving his past with Batman far behind. However, as the second "Titans" season began embracing sillier comic book elements, Bruce Wayne started showing up beyond fleeting glimpses. Thus, Iain Glen portrayed Bruce Wayne in 11 episodes of the program.
On paper, the idea of Bruce Wayne in a supporting capacity filtered through the eyes of Dick Grayson had a lot of promise. In addition, Glen was a deeply experienced actor of stage and screen, known for everything from "Silent Scream" to "Game of Thrones." Unfortunately, Iain Glen's potential was stuck in a show suffering from frustrating writing and direction. Thus, the "Titans" version of Bruce Wayne wasn't anything to write home about. It didn't help that the character's recurring existence undercut the very heart of the series. The titular team struggled to stand out as memorable with Batman's alter-ego frequently around on-screen.
Glen's innate gravitas could only go so far in a show as flawed as "Titans." Robin's infamous "Titans" line crystallizing his contempt for Bruce Wayne should've signaled that the series didn't need this character.
8. Ben Affleck
It feels a bit hurtful to criticize Ben Affleck's take on Batman given how much vitriol has already been directed at this casting, not to mention the tragic reason Affleck dropped out of "The Batman." There was immense potential in having Affleck play Batman, especially if he got to channel his best performances from "The Town" and "Gone Girl." Unfortunately, the two DC Extended Universe installments he anchored were trainwrecks. 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" left Affleck with no consistent personality. He portrayed a damaged Howard Hughes-style loner who was also super jacked and ready to fight crime. That total absence of a firm character left Affleck nothing to do.
In either version of "Justice League," especially the theatrical cut, Affleck seems weary and borderline insulted to be spitting out Tony Stark-style quips. Whether it was portraying incessant gloom in "Dawn of Justice" or forced joviality in "Justice League," Affleck always seemed uncomfortable as Batman. Meanwhile, Affleck was stuck in a terrible-looking Batsuit, with the outfit's tiny ears and massive chest insignia looking especially dreadful. On every level, this Batman was miscalculated.
Sure, there are unexpected ways Ben Affleck changed Batman on screen forever. Unfortunately, though, this conceptually bold casting was wasted on two poorly executed movies. Other motion picture versions of Batman are forgettable, but Affleck's was downright frustrating in both its flaws and eschewed potential.
7. David Mazouz
Of all the live-action actors to portray Bruce Wayne/Batman, David Mazouz of "Gotham" had the most thankless job to execute. Rather than playing Batman, he portrayed his everyday alter-ego during his teenage years, unable to exude the experienced aura of Bruce Wayne on "Titans." To boot, he had to tackle this role as a child actor, a heavy task for any adolescent performer. On many levels, Mazouz had to grapple with challenges other live-action Batman performers couldn't conceive.
Inevitably, the tug-of-war between "Gotham" wanting to exist beyond Batman and functioning as a five-season-long version of "Batman Begins" left Mazouz with a poorly defined version to inhabit. The actor did his best with the material offered, including flexing his muscles in portraying an evil clone of Bruce Wayne in the show's 3rd season. However, fixating so much on Bruce Wayne's origins didn't serve either Mazouz or audiences well.
The fact that Mazouz was forced to wear one of the worst costumes on a superhero TV show ever (in a brief glimpse of him dressing as Batman) didn't help his performance at all. He did what he could, though, in a role that was poorly conceived from the get-go.
6. Val Kilmer
Across Val Kilmer's distinguished career, this actor was known for taking bold swings that often paid off tremendously. Whether it was the way he chomped his teeth in the original "Top Gun," his distinctive voice for Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," or his masterful line deliveries in "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," Val Kilmer's best onscreen performances radiated his gift for creative risk-taking. That makes his Batman in "Batman Forever" so bizarre, because it's so lacking in idiosyncrasies. Despite inhabiting the zany world of a Joel Schumacher movie, Kilmer's Batman was a flat-line.
Some of that may be due to Schumacher and Kilmer coming to blows throughout the production. The deletion of several scenes that lent greater insight into Bruce Wayne also might've left some of Kilmer's best work on the cutting room floor. Whatever happened, the final "Batman Forever" cut sees Kilmer struggling to exude a concrete personality. He lacks either the unpredictability of Michael Keaton or even George Clooney's commitment to silliness. Kilmer being so subdued makes him easily overshadowed by the excessive villainous turns from Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones.
What makes this underwhelming performance so tragic is that Kilmer was passionate about portraying Batman. Between this conviction and the actor's own gift for crafting distinctive performances, there was the potential for magic here. Unfortunately, Kilmer's Batman is only fleetingly interesting or memorable.
5. George Clooney
Over the last 30 years, George Clooney has never shied away from mocking his work as Bruce Wayne/Batman in "Batman and Robin." The comments are amusing, but honestly, it's not necessary for him to constantly lambast this performance. There are glimmers of potential within his efforts headlining the immensely silly "Batman and Robin." If nothing else, Clooney seems more comfortable handling camp than Kilmer, which makes his Batman more enjoyable to hang out with.
There are a handful of line deliveries and action beats Clooney executes with panache. Plus, whatever you can say about the Bat-Nipples, at least his Batsuit is colorful. Unfortunately, Clooney's performance still isn't as good as it could've been. In particular, Clooney and Schumacher utterly fail to do anything interesting with either Bruce Wayne and Batman. Meanwhile, for every silly moment Clooney handles well, there's two or three gags he fumbles badly. Plus, like Kilmer, Clooney's performance tends to get overshadowed by the significantly more outsized baddies.
The lack of chemistry between Clooney and his crime-fighter co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Chris O'Donnell further exacerbates the problems. Still, like "Batman and Robin", George Clooney's work has enough virtues to not be either entirely dismissed or relentlessly mocked.
4. Christian Bale
Christian Bale's worst performances come when he's leaning too heavily on eccentricities or elaborate prosthetics. His role in "Amsterdam," for instance, is an irritating disaster leaning too heavily on glass eye wackiness. Meanwhile, his half-hearted mimicry as Dick Cheney in "Vice" is buried under layers of prosthetics. Even a more comparatively restrained part like his "Hostiles" role has its distinctiveness begin and end with his character's facial hair. Strip these away and let Bale just play normal people, and this actor can really deliver something special.
Ironically, anchoring Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman reaffirmed this truth. As Bruce Wayne, Bale portrays guy who looks a lot like the real-life actor. In the process, he nails the conflict between Wayne's conviction to crime fighting crime with the character's more vulnerable qualities (like his lingering pain over losing his parents or Rachel Dawes). As Batman, Bale wasn't the best at fight sequences and, yes, his Batman voice could be a little silly.
Still, reducing Bale's three-movie performance to just how he says "where were the other drugs going?" erases the greatest qualities of his Batman stint. The world could use more Christian Bale performances like these and less like "Amsterdam."
3. Michael Keaton
You'd have to be pretty messed up to be Batman. Bruce Wayne may be helping people, but between the inherently insane nature of his superhero quests and all the trauma he's experienced, this man's psychology can't be stable. Michael Keaton, who played the superhero in Tim Burton's "Batman" and "Batman Returns," as well as in 2023's "The Flash, is one of the rare live-action Batman performers to really dig into Bruce Wayne's insane nature. His most aggressive moments as Wayne made Keaton's incarnation like no other. This was one version just as compelling out of the Batsuit as he was inside of it.
The chaotic unpredictability of Keaton's performance wasn't the only great asset of this iteration. Michael Keaton's best moments as Batman speak heavily to how compelling he was suiting up to fight The Joker (Jack Nicholson), Penguin (Danny DeVito), or Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Speaking of which, Keaton also had tremendous chemistry against his various co-stars, especially Pfeiffer. The only real drawback to Keaton's Batman performance was an element far out of his control. His Batsuit, though cool-looking with that bold yellow insignia contrasting with the dark black outfit, was so rigid and constrictive that it sometimes made his Batman unintentionally comical.
Still, even if this Batman couldn't turn his head upward properly, Michael Keaton's take on the character was still legendary, not to mention appropriately insane.
2. Robert Pattinson
Some live-action Bruce Waynes are smart. Others put on a polished air in the public eye. "The Batman," meanwhile, embraces Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne as an introverted, slimy emo kid who listens to My Chemical Romance as he dukes it out with criminals. A weirdo whose Batman persona exudes profound aggression and menace, Pattinson's take is tremendously involving. It's no wonder many feel James Gunn's DC Universe needs Robert Pattinson's Batman.
Part of what makes this version work so well is writer/director Matt Reeves emphasis on Batman as a detective above all else. Pattinson's delivery constantly reinforces the notion that Batman is scanning the room for the most intricate of clues, even when standing still. The actor's physicality and imposing aura also make the vigilante's reputation as a criminal underworld boogeyman tangibly believable. To boot, Pattinson is decked out in a fantastic Batsuit that, unlike Lowery's and Keaton's, amplifies his performance rather than hampering it.
Endlessly compelling, Pattinson's commitment to such an off-kilter Bruce Wayne/Batman makes for a performance that stands out even in a vast canon of screen iterations.
1. Adam West
Long before Adam West got involved with "Family Guy," the actor embraced a role that would forever define both his career and the Batman mythos. That would be his take on Bruce Wayne/Batman in the delightfully silly 1966 "Batman" series from William Dozier. Some may dismiss West's work here as a bunch of dancing and ridiculous puns. However, it takes real chops to execute this kind of comedy right. There was something special in West's outsized bits of physicality and comedic line deliveries.
To boot, West's performance was subtly detailed, albeit not in a way that would distract from the punchlines, particularly in his clever ways of differentiating Bruce Wayne and Batman. West's delightful take has proved lastingly influential on all subsequent incarnations. The Joel Schumacher movies, for instance, were clearly indebted to the visual and tonal aesthetic of West's "Batman." Meanwhile, "Batman: The Animated Series" dedicated a whole episode to paying tribute to West, while West's iconic Batsuit partially inspired Pattinson's costume in "The Batman" nearly 60 years later.
Adam West's endlessly entertaining Batman keeps on lingering in and influencing pop culture for good reason.