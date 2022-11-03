Barry Keoghan Promises A Fresh Approach To The Joker If He Appears In The Batman 2

By most estimations, 2022's "The Batman" from director Matt Reeves did a lot right. In addition to the incredible Michael Giacchino score and stellar visuals, it did a great job at selling moviegoers on yet another Batman-centric reboot. A new Gotham City, a new Batmobile, and, perhaps most important of all, a new Batman himself, as brought to life by Robert Pattinson. As he grimly pieces together the dark secrets of his family lineage and unravels a carefully constructed plan courtesy of the Riddler (Paul Dano), much of that Batman fatigue melts away. Overall, "The Batman" feels like a fresh start.

At the same time, for as much as Reeves' film prides itself on stepping away from the tenets of most Batman-led movies, it does embrace some. Easily the biggest is the minor inclusion of the Joker (Barry Keoghan): the Batman rogue of all Batman rogues who weasels his way into the majority of franchise retreads. He doesn't get much screen time in the feature, and we don't get more than a taste of what he's all about, but many fans were still quick to dismiss his presence all the same. Joker fatigue is setting in for some, and if "The Batman" proved anything, it's that Gotham is rife with other capable, movie-carrying bad guys.

Nevertheless, should the Joker pop up in "The Batman 2," it likely won't be a rehash of past ideas. According to Barry Keoghan, a brand new approach to the Clown Prince of Crime is in order.