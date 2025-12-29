HBO Max's #1 Series Is A Must-Watch Steamy Sports Romance

Unless you've been living under a rock or perhaps on some sort of space adventure, you're probably at least a little familiar with "Heated Rivalry," the Crave and HBO Max collaboration that's heating up the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, "Heated Rivalry" — created by "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy" veteran Jacob Tierney and adapted from a series of queer romance novels by Canadian author Rachel Reid — is, as of this writing, the number one show on HBO's TV charts. Frankly, if you have been paying attention to the incredible ascension of "Heated Rivalry," that's probably not a huge surprise! The show and its two stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, are everywhere ... and if you're a fan of "Heated Rivalry," you know it's pretty incredible to watch this unabashedly joyful, queer series find audiences all over the world.

So what is "Heated Rivalry" about, for the uninitiated? When hockey rivals and young stars Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) first meet, both notice an initial and almost immediate attraction, even though they play for teams that — you guessed it — have endured a bitter rivalry for years (Canadian Shane plays for the Montreal Metros, while Ilya, a Russian, plays for the Boston Raiders). After a few secret hookups, the two start finding increasingly complicated ways to meet up while still keeping their budding relationship a secret. Along the way, we follow another love story (we'll circle back to that momentarily), but the focus is Shane and Ilya and their deeply complex feelings for one another. So what happens throughout the six excellent episodes of the debut season of "Heated Rivalry," which has already been renewed for a second season?